Mercedes-AMG Project ONE Hypercar Reportedly to Cost $2.5 Million

Speaking at the Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-AMG boss, Tobias Moers, has confirmed a few details on the upcoming Project ONE hybrid hypercar that’s set to debut at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show in the fall. For starters, Autocar reports that the hypercar’s price is in the $2.5 million range.

Further confirmed by Moers was that the hypercar would have an all-wheel drive system that uses two electric motors powering the front wheels. He said that less than 275 examples would be made and over 1,000 people have already expressed interest in buying one. Also, the hypercar will be powered by a version of the 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 found in the W07 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 racecar and Mercedes-AMG is indeed aiming at generating over 1,000 horsepower from the hybrid power unit.

Speaking about the engine, Moers stated that while Mercedes-AMG is essentially just dropping in the W07 Formula 1 engine into the hypercar, “We have to change something for sure. [An idle of] 3,500-4,000 revs is not that great for the road.” However, the engine’s high-revving character will be kept adding, “The red line is over 11,000 rpm.” And that “Our F1 engine is far more durable than many people expect, and if you look at the load it must take in an F1 race compared to how it’s likely to be used in a street-legal machine, you can see it’s going to have a lot less work to do.”

The AMG boss also confirmed that the upcoming hybrid hypercar will be able to be charged by plugging it into your home wall. Moers stated that after being asked by potential customers about the complications that arise when developing a Formula 1 car for the street, he said, “This will be a street car. You keep it plugged in the garage. You fill it with 98 [octane] when you buy fuel. That’s it.” Adding, the car will likely have a pure electric range of around 18 miles.

Moers also talked about the hypercar’s gearbox. “I can tell you we will be using an automated manual transmission because there’s no twin-clutch gearbox capable of working with an engine that revs to 11,000 rpm.” As for when we’d see the car on the road, Moers confirmed that engineering prototypes are already up and running, although Moers didn’t state whether or not they’re in the road development phase. He did state that Formula 1 champ, Lewis Hamilton, will be brought in as a development driver as the car gets closer to its launch date.

Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Daimler chief, said that Mercedes-AMG’s “Aim is for [Project ONE] to be the first street legal car with an F1 engine.” And that “it is perceived as the ultimate sports car.” The Frankfurt Motor Show starts September 14.