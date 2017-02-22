Mercedes-AMG Preps Three Special Editions for 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Affalterbach really knows how to party. To help celebrate its 50th anniversary Mercedes-AMG will debut three new special edition variants at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

First up is the AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50, followed by the C63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition, and then there’s new C43 Coupe and C43 Cabriolet AMG Performance Studio Packages available. Here’s how you can tell them apart when you spot them in the wild this summer.

AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50

Outside, the AMG GT C Roadster ‘Edition 50’ gets a sweet Graphite Gray Magno paint job with black highlights on the chrome wheels, skirt trim, front splitter, grille, front fender fins, rear diffuser, and tailpipe trim.

Under the hood, the special roadster packs a 4.0-liter twin turbo V-8 engine with 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. It can hit 0-60 mph 3.7 seconds and has a limited top speed of 196 mph.

Inside, it gets a Silver Pearl/Black Nappa Leather interior with gray diamond-patterned topstitching on the seats and steering wheel. It also receives “Edition 50” badging and the Night Package, which includes steering wheel spokes, shift paddles, and door sill panels in black. Looks like a drop-top made for Bat-fans.

Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition

Mercedes says the Ocean Blue Edition of the AMG C63 S Cabriolet is limited to just 150 cars worldwide, so your chances of seeing another Deep Ocean Blue soft-top are pretty slim. The exclusive color shade is also found on the cabriolet’s bumper, wheel caps, and clock.

The C63 S Cabrio Ocean Blue edition is decked out in Cashmere White Magno paint. AMG forged wheels are available in titanium gray and feature a cross-spoke design with 19-inch wheels up front and 20-inch ones at the rear.

Underneath the hood, the special cabriolet offers a 4.0-liter twin turbo V-8 engine with 503 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a 7-speed transmission and can reach 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds. Top speed is limited to 174 mph, which should be plenty fast with the top down.

The interior gets Crystal Gray nappa leather with diamond quilting and Deep Ocean Blue contrasting topstitching. The steering wheel is plucked from the AMG S63 Cabriolet and features a black rim, nappa leather, and silver buttons. Be sure to dress accordingly so you don’t clash with your ride.

Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe and Cabriolet Performance Studio Package

The AMG Performance Studio Package for the AMG C43 Coupe and Cabriolet gets a heavy dose of — you guessed it — black inside and out.

Its diamond radiator grille receives black pins instead of chrome, and the rear bumper; side skirts, trunk lid spoiler, and tailpipe trim are all painted black. It rolls on 19-inch multi-spoke matte black wheels. Inside the steering wheel gets a healthy splash of black too.

Both the coupe and cabriolet offer a potent 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that cranks out 362 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The coupe will get you from 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds; the Cabriolet in 4.7 seconds, and both cars have a limited top speed of 130 mph.

The special editions will debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and go on sale this summer.