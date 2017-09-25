Take a Peek Inside the Mercedes-AMG GT4’s Cabin in These Spy Shots

We were big fans of the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept when it debuted at the Geneva Motor Show. Aimed squarely at the Porsche Panamera, it was built on the MRA architecture that underpins the Mercedes-AMG E63 and used a hybrid powertrain to make 800 hp.

It might not be a sedan version of the Mercedes-AMG GT like the name suggests, but 800 hp is one heck of a way to make up for that. Even better, it’s headed to production.

We’ve caught the GT4 out testing before, where it appeared to stick closely to the concept’s design. Each time, though, Mercedes managed to hide the interior from us.

But it looks like the third time’s the charm because we got a peek inside this time around. As you can see, compared to the photo below, Mercedes seems to be sticking with a relatively stock E-Class interior here.

Sadly, the car shown on the screen isn’t the production GT4. That would have been too convenient. Instead, it’s the regular old E-Class.

Currently, we expect the AMG GT4 to offer the E63’s twin-turbo V-8, with at least one performance hybrid option available. In concept form, the hybrid powertrain could launch the GT4 to 62 mph in less than 3 seconds, according to Mercedes.

If it makes it to production, that would make the GT4 one heck of a competitor for the already blindingly quick Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

When the production GT4 finally does arrive, don’t expect Mercedes to immediately kill off the CLS. From what we hear, it will soldier on with more of a focus on comfort and luxury.

The GT4, meanwhile, will be all about performance.

Photo source: CarPix