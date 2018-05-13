Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster is Stuck in the Middle

Mercedes-AMG already has enough GT sports cars to make your head spin. It has four two-door coupes, three four-door coupes, two customer race cars, and two roadsters. Now, Mercedes is adding a third version of the roadster that fills the gap between the base model and the GT C.

All versions of the GT Roadster pack a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine from AMG. In the standard model, this produces 469 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque, while the C version ups the ante to 550 hp and 502 lb-ft. The new S model will slot in between the two, doling out 515 hp and 494 lb-ft.

Mercedes estimates the GT S Roadster will hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3.7 seconds. Unsurprisingly, this number sits between the estimated time of 3.6 seconds for the GT C Roadster and 3.9 seconds for the base model. Top speed for the GT S is 192 mph, compared to 196 mph for the GT C and 188 mph for the standard car.

Like the most powerful GT Roadster in the lineup, the GT S will feature a standard AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping. This feature adjusts the damping at each wheel to the current road situation. In addition, five drive modes are available, including Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, Race, and Individual.

A performance exhaust system, electronically controlled rear differential, and beefier brakes are also shared with the range-topping GT C. Accordingly, the GT S features standard composite brake discs measuring 15.4 inches up front with six-piston fixed calipers. In the rear, there are 14.2-inch brake discs and single-piston fixed calipers. Ceramic composite brakes are optional: 15.8 inches in front and 14.2 inches in the rear.

The middle child in the GT Roadster lineup features standard MB-Tex pleather seats, and Nappa leather is optional. Other standard features include 19-inch rims at the front and 20s in the rear, a Silver Chrome Interior package, AMG performance seats with neck-level heating, and AIRPANEL active air management system for improved aerodynamics.

The Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster goes on sale in late 2018. Pricing will be announced closer to launch.