Mercedes-AMG GT S Gets IMSA Aero and 860 Horsepower

Products that come out of Mercedes-AMG aren’t what you’d call, “reserved.” These Black Forest-born loons are known for their stupendous power, dynamic and racy exteriors, and sumptuous interiors.

They are, in most respects, the pinnacle of performance and luxury. Yet, the mad engineers at IMSA (not the racing series) believe AMG’s top-spec sportscar, the AMG GT S, is all too tame. Meet the IMSA RXR One.

The tuner is based in Bruggen, Germany, and was first made famous through its tuning of Lamborghini Gallardos and Murcielagos, but switched to solely tuning Mercedes-Benz’s a few years ago.

Its latest project is the RXR One you see here. As mentioned earlier, it’s based on a AMG GT S, but IMSA has thoroughly went through the car and made it resemble Mercedes-Benz’s GT4 racecar, although power is definitely up.

The RXR One features the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 found in the base car, but the tuner has significantly turned up its wick and the engine now produces 860 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque.

Performance metrics haven’t been released, but given that the standard car can hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and it only has 503 horsepower, we’re guessing with the help of wider tires, and a claimed weight reduction of over 600 pounds, the RXR One is now punching into supercar territory.

To cope with the newly acquired power, IMSA says it also modified the AMG GT S’ gearbox by replacing the clutch packs, and added a new forged drive shaft to send all that power to the rear wheels.

As for the exterior, the AMG GT S receives a new front fascia, grille, hood, side skirts, rear diffusor and fascia, as well as the massive racecar-style wing, all of which was tested through CAD and wind tunnel simulations to provide better downforce and performance.

Additionally, to accommodate for the wider track width, the RXR One gets a new set of bespoke wheels and Pirelli Trofeo R tires. Furthermore, IMSA added forged wishbone mounts with rose joints and fully adjustable springs and dampers.

The interior of the car hasn’t been revealed just yet, but it will feature a roll cage, bespoke carbon seats, and six-point harnesses.

According to IMSA, each RXR One will be tailored to each customer with a host of options and colors available. The company hasn’t released how much the RXR One will cost, or how many it will make, but it will likely be very limited and hugely expensive.