2018 All-Stars Contender: 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R

I tested a Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car about a year ago and excitedly anticipated the chance to drive the street version, the AMG GT R, ever since then. Somehow, I managed to not drive it on the road before our All-Stars track day at Speedvegas. So when the track opened, I was strapped in and ready to roll despite temperatures in the low 30s.

In a real racing environment, cold temperatures and wide, low-profile tires can make for some wicked entertainment, and that was my initial situation with the GT R. I wrestled with it for three full laps before I got even a little help from the frozen tires. By that time, my passenger, who had mistakenly jumped in the car right before I set off, was about to recycle their breakfast and was turning purple. I pitted and wrote in my notepad, “This car is not for herbivores. Driving it makes you crave raw meat!”

Emotion seems to erupt around this car. Upon exiting it, editor-at-large Arthur St. Antoine exclaimed, “Holy Mother of Affalterbach! With that long hood and all that V-8 up front, I never expected this brute to turn in like Baryshnikov. But it does. Brilliant on its feet!”

Later in the day, temperatures warmed up a bit, so I grabbed another run. The driver setup is excellent in terms of pedals, steering wheel placement, and a well-bolstered driver’s seat. It is a superb driver’s office and extremely comfortable.

The engine makes 577 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, sending it all to the huge 325/30R-20 rear tires in a flash, pulling hard all the way to redline in a most unturbolike way. The sensation of unrelenting acceleration is aided by a brilliant dual-clutch gearbox. The brakes are exactly what you would expect from a car like this, superbly effective with loads of feel. Engine sound is a growling V-8 rumble that is a little reminiscent of old American big-blocks to my ears.

Did the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT Rs run away with a 2018 All-Stars trophy? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.