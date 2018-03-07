2018 All-Stars Contender: 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R

I tested a Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car about a year ago and excitedly anticipated the chance to drive the street version, the AMG GT R, ever since then. Somehow, I managed to not drive it on the road before our All-Stars track day at Speedvegas. So when the track opened, I was strapped in and ready to roll despite temperatures in the low 30s.
In a real racing environment, cold temperatures and wide, low-profile tires can make for some wicked entertainment, and that was my initial situation with the GT R. I wrestled with it for three full laps before I got even a little help from the frozen tires. By that time, my passenger, who had mistakenly jumped in the car right before I set off, was about to recycle their breakfast and was turning purple. I pitted and wrote in my notepad, “This car is not for herbivores. Driving it makes you crave raw meat!”
Emotion seems to erupt around this car. Upon exiting it, editor-at-large Arthur St. Antoine exclaimed, “Holy Mother of Affalterbach! With that long hood and all that V-8 up front, I never expected this brute to turn in like Baryshnikov. But it does. Brilliant on its feet!”
Later in the day, temperatures warmed up a bit, so I grabbed another run. The driver setup is excellent in terms of pedals, steering wheel placement, and a well-bolstered driver’s seat. It is a superb driver’s office and extremely comfortable.
The engine makes 577 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, sending it all to the huge 325/30R-20 rear tires in a flash, pulling hard all the way to redline in a most unturbolike way. The sensation of unrelenting acceleration is aided by a brilliant dual-clutch gearbox. The brakes are exactly what you would expect from a car like this, superbly effective with loads of feel. Engine sound is a growling V-8 rumble that is a little reminiscent of old American big-blocks to my ears.
|
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R Specifications
|PRICE
|$157,995/$187,345 (base/as tested)
|ENGINE
|4.0L DOHC 32-valve twin-turbo V-8/577 hp @ 6,250 rpm, 516 lb-ft @ 1,900-5,500 rpm
|TRANSMISSION
|7-speed dual-clutch automatic
|LAYOUT
|2-door, 2-passenger, front-engine, RWD coupe
|EPA MILEAGE
|15/20 mpg (city/hwy)
|L x W x H
|179.0 x 79.0 x 50.6 in
|WHEELBASE
|103.5 in
|WEIGHT
|3,650 lb
|0-60 MPH
|3.3 sec
|TOP SPEED
|198 mph