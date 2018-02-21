Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Spied in a Flame Wrap

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT4 has been teased ahead of its official debut at the 2018 Geneva auto show sporting a flame wrap. Some key exterior design cues can be clearly seen such as the thin taillight clusters, which visually tie this sedan to the AMG GT sports cars.

Unlike the recently revealed CLS-Class, the AMG GT4 appears to have a liftback tailgate like the AMG GT Coupe, which should distinguish it more from Mercedes’ non-AMG swoopy sedan.

Coincidentally, our spy photographers caught this specially camo’d prototype testing with another AMG GT mule and a Porsche Panamera in the snow, further hinting that the AMG GT4 is aimed squarely at Porsche’s potent four-door.

The car wearing the flame wrap also sports what appears to be a small fixed rear wing, which could be available as an option. As with all AMG models, the AMG GT4 will sport the Panamericana grille, which first appeared with the AMG GT coupe lineup but has since found its way to other AMG vehicles including the S63 and GLC63.

When it goes into production, the Mercedes-AMG GT4 will effectively replace the CLS63 since Mercedes-Benz won’t offer a 63 variant for the new-generation CLS.

Under the hood will likely be a hand-built 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that should make up to 600 hp and come paired to a new nine-speed automatic transmission specific to AMG models. Its underpinnings, however, are expected to be shared with the E-Class and CLS-Class.

Photo source: CarPix