Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Undergoes Wind Tunnel Testing

Before its debut in Geneva next month, the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT is undergoing aerodynamic tests in the wind tunnel. And we now have a better idea of what it will look like.

We’ve spotted the four-door coupe testing in prototype form a few times now, but today Mercedes has taken off much of the camouflage. For the first time, we have a clear view of the Panamericana grille, large front air vents, and expansive roof. Although the design is more conservative, the front end in particular resembles the GT concept that debuted at last year’s Geneva auto show.

Mercedes hasn’t released official specs on the new model. But it should come with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine that could make as much as 600 hp. Given that the concept boasted a plug-in hybrid drivetrain with more than 800 hp, we could see the final product end up with this option as well.

The four-door GT will compete against the BMW M6 Gran Coupe, Porsche Panamera, and Audi RS 7. Expect it to sit on the MRA platform underpinning the E-Class and pack a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8. As we previously reported, the new CLS is expected to skip an AMG 63 variant so it doesn’t step on the AMG GT four-door’s toes.

The automaker says it will complete wind tunnel tests before the car premieres at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6.