Mercedes-AMG G65 Final Edition of 65 Rolls Out

To celebrate the coming demise of the Mercedes-AMG G65, Affalterbach is offering an exclusive Final Edition that is limited to only 65 examples.

If you want one of these last luxury SUVs, expect to pony up at least $367,497.

Since 1979, the G-Class has been recognized for its off-road ability by four-wheel connoisseurs around the world.

It has had the longest production run in the history of the company and is the reason why all off-road Mercedes models have the upper case G in their name.

AMG’s final 65 will pack a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V-12 engine under the hood that provides 630 hp and 737 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels.

Its V-12 beast is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission and the G65 can crawl from 0-62 mph in 5.3 seconds and has a limited top speed of 143 mph.

The G 65 Final Edition rolls on 21-inch five twin-spoke wheels in bronze. It sports silver brake calipers, and AMG Sport trim strips on its sides.

Matt bronze also graces the underside guard and bumper trim elements. Outside mirrors and the spare wheel cover get a splash of obsidian black paint.

Up front, the radiator grille receives a black mesh screen surrounded in matt bronze. Running boards and tailpipes get a touch of matt black, while the exterior protective strip inserts are finished in high-gloss black.

Inside receives an AMG Performance steering wheel in black Nappa leather and an exclusive designo black Nappa leather package with seat side bolsters in a carbon fiber, and topstitching in light brown.

AMG says the carbon-fiber trim elements get decorative stitching in bronze, milled Edition lettering in the grab handle, plus floor mats with leather edging in light brown, and topstitching in black.

The G 65 Final Edition will be produced and hand-finished in Graz. If you miss out on this last batch of Gelandewagens fear not, a new G-Class is already in development and should break ground just in time for its 40th anniversary date.