/ Mercedes-AMG E63 S Becomes Fastest Wagon Around the Nurburgring

It may be a wagon, but it’s also a proper sports car. The Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ lapped the Nürbugring Nordschleife in 7:45.19 minutes, setting a new record for a wagon.
The time was recorded by Christian Gebhardt from Sport Auto, a German car magazine known for setting new lap times on the Green Hell.
Revamped for the 2018 model year, the new wagon packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine making 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs to a new nine-speed automatic transmission and AMG-spec all-wheel-drive system. Top speed is governed at 180 mph.
Although 7:45 minutes isn’t the fastest lap time, it’s pretty impressive for a vehicle of its size and heft. It weighs in at a whopping 4,669 pounds, but Mercedes says it can hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. That estimate is likely conservative given our colleagues at Motor Trend tested the previous E63 S wagon achieving the same time with only 577 hp at its disposal.
The Mercedes wagon performed quite a bit better than the previous record holder: the Seat Leon ST Cupra 280 wagon. That model managed 7:58.12 minutes around the ‘Ring. However, it’s not nearly as powerful as the E63 S.
Watch the Mercedes-AMG E63 S make history in the video below from Sport Auto.
