Hot Red Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Drops at 87th Geneva Motor Show

Even though high-priced luxury compact utility vehicles are all the rage, there’s been a resurgence of high-powered family hellions in the market. From Dodge’s Charger Hellcat to Audi’s RS7 and S8, super-powered four-door grocery getters have developed a fairly abundant niche market. Not to be outdone, and with an already impressive stable of AMG-tuned offerings including the hellacious E63 S and C63 S, Mercedes-AMG debuted the 805-horsepower hybrid Mercedes-AMG GT Concept at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

We had heard rumors of this car’s existence for quite some time, and for a brief stretch, many believed that this car would essentially be a four-door iteration of the AMG GT sportscar. This, however, doesn’t appear to be true of the concept shown here. However, key pieces from other AMG sportscars have been carried over. The AMG GT Concept is powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that’s found in most of the Mercedes-AMG lineup, including the AMG GT S, C63 S, and a host of others.

Yet, in this application, it’s been paired with a “completely new development” hybrid drive system that’s an evolution of the Mercedes-AMG SLS AMG Electric Drive from 2010. With the help from the brand’s Formula 1 team, and the upcoming AMG hypercar planned for the near future, Mercedes-AMG has developed a hybrid system that generates a total of 805 horsepower and features the “EQ Power +” designation that all future Mercedes-AMG cars will utilize.

These performance statistics allow the AMG GT Concept to hit 60 mph in less than three seconds thanks to a fully variable AMG-tuned 4MATIC all-wheel drive system “supported by an electric motor that drivers the rear wheels directly. This seems to mean that the rear wheels will be a sort of hybrid propulsion unit, being fed by both the gasoline engine and electric motors. Mercedes-AMG says this allows the car’s systems to individually vector the car’s torque to each wheel.

In addition to its blistering hybrid performance, the AMG GT Concept can be driven using electricity alone, although Mercedes-AMG hasn’t disclosed the range estimates. Furthermore, the AMG GT Concept can also be piloted only using the combustion engine or the optimized hybrid configuration. Power for the hybrid unit was co-developed with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and can be harvested both while the car is moving and while braking.

Mercedes-AMG also states that the battery technology and performance is uniquely scalable, allowing the “performance and capacity of the battery [to] be adjusted to meet specific requirements of customers [and] markets.”

Another technology Mercedes-AMG is debuting is the brand’s nano active fiber daytime running lamps and tail lamps. It works by using “Two tubular rod lights [that] illuminate the road surface directly in front of the car and constitute the driving light together with a large LED main headlamp.” This provides a three-dimensional effect using a light cord that produces a special type of bright light.

The AMG GT Concept is then finished in Mercedes-AMG’s “Hot Red” paintwork that makes it appear as if it were liquid metal using a special paint formulation. Elsewhere, the concept makes uses of the Airpanel active aerodynamics first found on the unequivocally cool AMG GT-R supercar.

While we’re still a year or two away from seeing a production version, expect a few styling cues and the powertrain to remain similar to the AMG GT Concept.

“With the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, we are giving a preview of our third completely independently developed sports car and are extending the attractive AMG GT family to include a four-door variant,” Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG chairman of the board of management, said in a statement.

“The AMG GT Concept, like the AMG Hypercar, which we are presenting at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, illustrates how we are defining performance of the future at AMG.”