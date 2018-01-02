Mercedes-AMG Details Hypercar Project ONE’s Design

Mercedes-AMG’s Project ONE is a straight-up road and track monster. The hypercar’s chassis is pure carbon fiber; it has vents, slots, and wings that all are controlled by the car’s brain to direct and channel air; and it sports an evocative shape ready to stun crowds.
However, its party piece is its engine, a Formula 1-spec 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 making 1,000 horsepower—the first of its kind.
There have been other cars with Formula 1-derived engines, where manufacturers use similar block construction or power levels, but those drivetrains have always varied greatly from the original race-driven product.
Mercedes-AMG’s Project ONE isn’t ontological trickery like those others. Both the hypercar’s engine and transmission are directly lifted from Mercedes-AMG’s race car. It’s race meets road.
And while its performance will likely be unrivaled at least in terms of track prowess, the hardest part of bringing a Formula 1 car to the road was building a road car around that performance.
In the latest teaser until we get the chance to get behind the wheel, Mercedes-AMG’s chief design officer Gorden Wagener takes the world through the challenge in designing something so futuristic and so performance-oriented in Mercedes-AMG’s latest video on the car.
As you can see, building a race car is a relatively easy task. There are no creature comforts and, a la Formula 1, only a single seat. Building something that will take two full-size adults from Paris to Monaco and back but is still capable of destroying the Monaco Grand Prix was a real challenge.
Mercedes-AMG says the first deliveries of Project ONE will begin next year, and the car carries a price tag of $2.5 million. And yes, every car has been spoken for. We can’t wait for our chance to get behind the wheel.
