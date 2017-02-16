Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing Partnership Marks Tenth Anniversary With One-Off Boat

In keeping with tradition, Mercedes-AMG announced its collaboration with Cigarette Racing will continue through 2017, marking the tenth year the two performance powerhouses have worked together. Continuing a theme since 2007, Mercedes turned its hand at adding finishing touches to Cigarette Racing’s wildly powerful 50’ offshore racing boat.

As a baseline, AMG pulled inspiration from the upcoming GT R coupe. The infamous Green Hell Magno paint seeped its way onto the sides of the boat, forming a massive green “AMG” graphic on each sides of the racer.

Inside, AMG touches extend to the seats. AMG Performance Studio designed the seat inserts, featuring an interesting geometrical design. On the bow of the boat, a special badge commemorates the partnership between the two brands.

It’d be quite uncharacteristic for AMG to support anything slow, and unsurprisingly, the AMG-ized boat is practically nuclear. Underneath the rear decklid roar twin Mercury Racing 1550/1350 engines, pushing out a monumental 3,100 hp on race fuel. Dump regular 91 octane fuel and the engines produce a piddling 2,700 hp. These twin dynamos don’t have much to lug around, either, thanks to a featherweight 1,300-pound carbon fiber bulk.

This is a one-off creation, and while Mercedes didn’t provide any pricing information, we have a hunch the price falls somewhere very, very north of the seven-figure mark.