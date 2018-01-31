/ Menacing Lister Thunder To Be Revealed in London

Lister Motor Company will officially launch its Jaguar F-Type-based Thunder model in London at the Historic Motorsport International in mid-February.

Under the hood, the Lister Thunder packs a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine that delivers 675 hp. The revived British sports car maker claims its Thunder will have a top speed of 208 mph and a 0-62 mph acceleration time that’s just over three seconds.

Lister says only 99 examples will be built with prices starting around $200,000—at current exchange rates.

The Cambridge-based company was founded by Brian Lister 65-years ago and has long competition ties to Jaguar. Back in 2000, a Lister Storm was powered by a Jaguar V-12 and won the FIA World GT Championship.

The new Thunder sports a custom carbon-fiber front and rear bumper and an optional carbon-fiber hood. It gets an enameled green and yellow racing badge on the grille and a solid brass badge adorns the rear spoiler.

Inside, the dashboard, door cards, roof lining, and steering wheel are swathed in Bridge of Weir Nappa hide and is available in 36 flavors. Headrests also get plenty of stitched logos.

“Like Brabus and AMG with Mercedes and Alpina with BMW, we are hoping to become synonymous once again with tuning Jaguar vehicles, giving customers new enhanced, bespoke performance and design alternatives to Jaguar’s acclaimed model program,” said Lawrence Whittaker, Lister CEO, in a statement.

“Although we are not directly affiliated with Jaguar Land Rover, Lister has a Jaguar tuning heritage dating back 65 years. Our new Lister Thunder is the fastest and most powerful Lister ever created with a 208 mph top speed and 0-100 time of just 6.8 seconds. I am utterly proud of what we have achieved, and the Thunder is just the beginning!”

A short video of the Thunder with former-Lister Storm racing driver Tiff Needell can be seen below.

The Lister Thunder will be shown to the public at the Historic Motorsport International on February 15.