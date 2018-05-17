/ Meet the Editors of Automobile Magazine at the 2018 Highway Earth Car Show

If you live in Southern California and haven’t already marked Sunday, June 24th on your calendar, grab a pen and do it. That’s the date of the fifth annual Highway Earth car show in Beverly Hills, California and several editors from Automobile magazine will be on-hand to chat—along with a few cars to show off and magazines to give away.

The Highway Earth car show is one of the most diverse shows in Southern California, with all makes and models welcome and a stunning location around the lake in the Franklin Canyon recreational area. This year, local clubs including Citroen, Alfa Romeo, Triumph, MG will all be in attendance and if history is any example, expect lots of Porsches and even a few exotics too.

If you’re interested in displaying a car of your own, registration is open until June 21. The cost is $25 to register a car which includes complimentary bottles of water, a raffle ticket, and a goodie bag that includes the annual Highway Earth show magazine.

No pressure, but last year’s registration did sell out completely. The structure of Highway Earth is informal; Walk the path around the lake, with cars parked all alongside to ogle at. Their owners are more than likely to tell you all about any car on display and meeting new enthusiasts is half the fun of the show.

Automobile contributing photographer Evan Klein founded and hosts the show every year and he’ll be more than happy to snap a few pro-grade shots of your machine if you chose to register. Other sponsors include Mothers car care products and the Petersen Automotive Museum. Check out photos from years past, here.

Need more information? Head to highwayearth.com for directions, logistics including start time, and registration information. We hope to see you and your car there!