Mecum to Sell J. Geils Italian Car Collection at its 2017 Monterey Sale

John Warren Geils Jr. was best known for his guitar work as the namesake of the J. Geils Band when he passed away earlier this year at the age of 71, but music wasn’t the only passion in his life. Geils was also a died-in-the-wool car enthusiast who grew up watching races with his father and would later go on to race vintage sports cars and open his own restoration shop. When he passed, he left a small collection of cars and motorcycles that will be sold at Mecum’s 2017 Monterey sale.

Notably, the collection is all-Italian, which is reflective of Geils’ love of vintage Italian cars and bikes. Some are unfinished projects, like the 1958 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint that Geils called his “street rod,” according to Mecum. The auction listing doesn’t mention whether the car is a Normale or upmarket Veloce model, but the engine currently installed is a later Alfa 2.0-liter inline-four which should give more grunt than even the more powerful Veloce did stock. Geils liked to track this car and some unrepaired damage to the nose will probably be job number one for the new owner. Mecum doesn’t provide an estimate, but a non-original Normale in solid driver condition is about a $50,000 car these days.

Another Geils project car, a 1966 Maserati Sebring SII that was hit in the driver’s front fender by a school bus, looks like it will take a little more work than the Alfa to put right. Not only is the exterior damage more extensive, but the interior is partially disassembled and the original 3.7-liter straight-six engine isn’t currently installed. The front and rear suspension also appear to be disassembled, with the car only movable by dolly. While average Series II Sebring values are hovering around $200,000, we expect this one to need in the neighborhood of $100,000 to put right.

Other Geils offerings are in better shape. A 1961 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 is said to be ready to drive and enjoy, with its original 3.0-liter Colombo V-12 and a later five-speed gearbox from a 365 GTB/4 Daytona replacing the car’s native four-speed. Four-seater Ferraris almost always play second fiddle to the marque’s two-seat cars on the open market, but this car’s gorgeous, two-tone blue/grey paintwork and red interior suit this grand touring coupe very well. Average 250 GTE values sit around $400,000, but this one’s star appeal could help it push even further.

Rounding out the J.Geils collection are a 1967 Lancia Flaminia 2.8 3C, 1967 Fiat Dino Spider, and three Italian motorcycles: a 1970 Ducati 350 Desmo, a 1976 MV Agusta 125 SS, and a 1983 Benelli 900 SEI (said to be Geils’ favorite motorcycle). The J. Geils Collection is slated to cross the block on the last day of Mecum’s Monterey auction, Saturday, August 19.