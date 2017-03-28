McLaren’s Sold-Out BP23 Hypercar Costs $2.5 Million

Releasing a hypercar’s price tag doesn’t matter if every example has already been spoken for, as is the case with McLaren’s upcoming three-seat hypercar, currently only known by its codename — BP23. Every single example of the 106 unit run was presold despite the car’s cost of at least $2.5 million and McLaren Special Operations (MSO) has already moved on to working with the fortunate few on selecting their choice of color and trim material. In other words, unless you’re already on the list, there’s not enough oil money in the world to get McLaren to sell you one.

Developed in-house by MSO, BP23 is said to be an homage to the legendary McLaren F1 and brings the iconic design into the modern era with what will surely be one the fastest road cars on the planet. It will likely be powered by a version of McLaren’s new 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 from the new 720S mated to hybrid gear and should be the most powerful car the company has ever built.

For comparison, the P1 GTR has 986 horsepower. However, according to McLaren, BP23 is not a track monster like the P1 or P1 GTR, but will instead be tuned more for cross-continental cruising.

As you can see from the design sketch above, the BP23 is much more sculpted than the P1 or even the 720S. According to McLaren, the design is meant to not only evoke the original three-seat F1, but also decrease the car’s drag coefficient as it slices through the air towards the car’s likely ludicrous top speed.

If any American millionaire gear heads made the list, their intercontintal cruising ability will be limited as the BP23 will only be brought to the U.S. under Show & Display laws, which limit driving to a meager 2,500 miles per year, though that’s still enough for a run or two in an event like the Gold Rush Rally. They’ll even have to ship their cars into the U.S. themselves, per a source at McLaren.

Speaking with AutoNews, McLaren’s CEO Mike Flewitt said, “When we did finally announce it [a three-seat hypercar], we were absolutely inundated with applications. I had to find polite ways to say, ‘No.’”

Even though U.S. buyers will have their enjoyment of their BP23s limited, we still wish we were one of the lucky few to get a set of key fobs.