McLaren’s New Super Series Will Light Your Fire

McLaren has been releasing snippets of information on its upcoming new supercar. Teasing us with camouflaged mules, interesting naming conventions, and a host of other minuscule breadcrumbs. Now, McLaren has dropped a bomb…of an engine on us, detailing the beating heart of its new Super Series car.

Using a new 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine, the twin-scroll turbos almost eliminate turbo lag and give the driver a quicker throttle response sending the new Super Series car 124 mph in just 7.8 seconds and allowing it to blitz the quarter mile in just 10.3 (expletive) seconds.

To put that into perspective, a Hellcat on drag radials can only nab 11.4. To put that into even greater perspective, the P1, McLaren’s own hybrid hypercar can pass the lights in just 9.8 seconds. Only 0.5 seconds separate a million dollar plus hybrid future-mobile from a more conventional supercar. That’s impressive.

While we still don’t have an official horsepower figure, likely near 720 horsepower, these performance statistics are shaping up to be one of the most performance oriented supercars of the year. And, in addition to an all-new engine, all-new body and chassis, and all-new everything else, McLaren has stated that the new Super Series car will also make use of a new exhaust system that “provides a soundtrack to match the extreme performance of the engine.” There will also be an optional Sports Exhaust that we highly recommend.

For those looking to show off the new engine, customers will be able to spec their new Super Series supercar with an optional engine bay illumination package that lights up the engine bay when you unlock the car.

“The new 4.0-liter is an outstanding engine powering an exceptional supercar capable of covering a standing quarter mile in 10.3 seconds. Power, torque and throttle response are all significantly enhanced compared to the first generation Super Series, yet with fuel efficiency and emissions also notably improved,” said Haydn Baker, McLaren’s Super Series vehicle line director.

The new Super Series will make its public debut at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show on March 7.