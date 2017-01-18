McLaren Teases Active Rear Wing of New Super Series Car

a href="http://www.automobilemag.com/news/2016-mclaren-570s-one-week-review/">McLaren is revealing more information on its 650S successor leading up to the car’s debut at the Geneva Motor Show. According to the automaker, the new supercar achieves double the aerodynamic efficiency as its predecessor.

The teaser image above shows off the car’s active rear wing. Extending the full length of the car’s rear end, the wing moves upward and adjusts its angle to optimize aerodynamic efficiency when needed. At its most extreme angle, the wing acts as an airbrake, which can be deployed in less than half a second, McLaren says.

Further improving aerodynamics, McLaren redesigned the doors and put in two strategic air ducts. One draws in air from the top of the door to the High Temperature Radiators to cool the engine, while the other lifts air out of the front wheel arch for improved downforce. Overall, the car’s maximum downforce has increased 50 percent over the 650S. Meanwhile, cooling efficiency has jumped 15 percent thanks to new technology.

As we previously reported, the 650S successor features a new carbon fiber structure that weighs 40 pounds less. McLaren also said the new model has a lower center of gravity to improve performance. McLaren hasn’t officially announced the name of the new Super Series car, but based on the filename of a press release the automaker made a few weeks ago, it’s likely to be called P14.

We expect to learn more details leading up to the car’s debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March.