McLaren Shows Off Special 720S and 570S Spider

Two sexy McLaren models will participate in the annual Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille in France this weekend.

The British supercar maker teamed up with Columbia-born designer Haider Ackermann for this year’s extravaganza. A new McLaren 720S and a 570S Spider will take part in the Concept-Cars parade at the Chantilly event.

For the event, the 720S dons an exquisite shade of Memphis red paint to compliment its 10-spoke super lightweight forged wheels. Inside the supercar sports a black, harissa red and carmine interior trim with visible carbon fiber.

McLaren’s 720S has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 mid-engine that packs 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The super wheels can scoot from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 212 mph.

In addition to the 720S, McLaren will also be showing a luxury edition 570S Spider in Vega Blue. The Spider features a dark palladium roof, tan Napa leather interior, and silver calipers to match its 10-spoke diamond cut wheels.

The 570S packs a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-8 engine that delivers 562 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. Its V-8 is also mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Earlier this year, McLaren confirmed its partnership with watch specialist, Richard Mille. The Chantilly Arts & Elegance event takes place on September 10 at the Chateau Chantilly.

If you haven’t received your invite by now, it was probably lost in the mail.