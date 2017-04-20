McLaren Reportedly Confirms 570S Spider Variant

The McLaren 570S is getting another variant. To go along with its 540C and 570GT siblings, the Sport Series 570S will also receive an open-top Spider iteration to be launched later this year. Who doesn’t love open top supercars?

The upcoming 570S Spider will be powered by the same twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8 found in the other Sport Series cars, which develops 562 hp and 443 lb-ft. As for the drop-top’s operation, the 570S Spider will likely see a very similar folding hard-top roof as was equipped in the 650S Spider. Weight will likely increase, but given that the engineers at McLaren are notorious in their quest for keeping weight at a minimum, it isn’t expected to climb drastically.

Performance also undoubtedly won’t see a decrease as the 570S Spider will likely match the 570S’ credentials, such as its 3.2-second 0-62 mph time and 205 mph top speed. However, where the coupe and drop-top may more greatly show their differences will likely be in price.

The 570S starts at $188,000, and in the past with the 650S and 650S Spider, the difference between the coupe and drop-top saw a $20,000 difference in price, with the drop-top being more expensive. With that in mind, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the 570S Spider tiptoeing over $200,000.

For those in markets that have the more affordable 540C, you’re out of drop-top luck, as speaking with Autocar, McLaren’s boss, Mike Flewitt said, “With the 540C, by the time you add options it can cost the same as a 570S, which is why we only offer it in certain markets. And because of that, it doesn’t make sense to do a 540C Spider. There will never be a 540GT either.”

Look for the 570S Spider to debut later this year, most likely at either the Frankfurt or Los Angeles auto shows in the fall.