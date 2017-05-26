McLaren P1 LM Sets New Record on the Nurburgring

After setting a record lap time at Goodwood, the McLaren P1 LM has finally conquered the Nürburgring. With Kenny Bräck at the wheel once again, the road car lapped the Green Hell in 6:43.22, a new record.

The P1 LM proved significantly quicker than the last record-breaker, the Lamborghini Huracán Performante, which ran around the ‘Ring in 6:52.01 earlier this year.

The McLaren P1 is based on the track-only P1 GTR and has been made street legal with the help of Lanzante Motorsport. Producing 986 hp on 99-octane fuel, the supercar reaches a top speed limited to 214 mph.

After removing the air-jack system and putting in lighter seats, an Inconel exhaust, titanium tailpipes, and other updates, McLaren got the weight down to around 3,065 pounds, making it significantly lighter than the GTR. The LM also benefits from a more aerodynamic rear wing and front splitter and a fully exposed carbon-fiber roof. Thanks to these changes, downforce has increased 40 percent. Inside the cabin, the model features lots of exposed carbon fiber, standard air conditioning, Alcantara seat inserts, and five point seat belts. Only five copies of the P1 LM will be produced, and all of them have been sold.

Watch the McLaren P1 LM break a record on the Nürburgring in the video below.