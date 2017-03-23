McLaren Launches New Carbon-Fiber Bits for Sports Series Supercars

The 720S may have stolen the spotlight lately but McLaren wants it Sports Series model owners to know they haven’t been forgotten.

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) has crafted a range of new goodies to personalize and protect your 540C, 570S, or 570GT. Now you don’t have to roll up and look like last year’s model at the next Cars & Coffee get together.

Bespoke enhancements by MSO are available for all McLaren Sports Series models and include bits like front skid plates, indoor and outdoor vehicle covers, and fancy floor and luggage bin mats.

Wheel upgrades are probably the easiest modification for owners and McLaren offers forged alloy wheel designs in stealth, silver, and diamond cut finishes. And don’t forget to get a set of custom colored brake calipers to go with your new rims.

Do you like weight saving carbon fiber? McLaren has three carbon-fiber packs available or you can order them a la carte. Carbon-fiber options include side intakes, mirror casings, side skirts, aero blades, front splitter, rear bumper, rear wing, rear diffuser, rear deck, and plenum manifold cover.

Inside the latest Sports Series cabin options include colored seat belts and wait — yes a carbon-fiber steering wheel with extended gear paddles. Also the grip area can be finished in your choice of leather or Alcantara. We’d recommend the leather since it’s way easier to clean.

Still, we know what you are thinking, what about the carbon-fiber bits? Well, McLaren is way ahead of you and also offers carbon-fiber switch packs, speaker covers, sill finishers, and side tunnels.

Now that’s a lot of carbon-fiber.

Visit McLaren‘s website for more bespoke options and plenty of, well, you know.