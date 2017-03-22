McLaren Hyper-GT Teased in New Photo

After a long wait, McLaren has finally released more info on its new hyper-GT. The three-seater will be the automaker’s most powerful and most aerodynamic road car to date.

Currently under development by McLaren Special Operations, the car is a modern successor to the F1. Only 106 copies will be made, exactly the same number of F1s created. Not surprisingly, all of them have been pre-sold for quite some time and will be delivered to customers in 2019. MSO is now working with buyers to customize colors and trim materials for their personalized hyper-GT.

McLaren hasn’t provided information on the powertrain, but we do know it’s a hybrid. A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine similar to the one in the new 720S should be part of the equation.

The automaker has codenamed the car BP23, a moniker taken from the car being MSO’s second bespoke project and it having three seats. The final name of the car is still unclear.

As we previously reported, McLaren calls the new model a hyper-GT because it’s designed for both high performance and comfort for long journeys. The driver’s seat is located in the center of the car ahead of the two passengers.

Here’s what our road test editor, Eric Weiner, said about the outrageous ride from the 2017 Geneva Motor Show:

“I saw a preliminary rear-three-quarter sketch of the car, which is beginning production in 2019, and I’ve already ticked my calendar with an enormous red marker. McLaren is right to call this beast an F1 successor — it looks like a grounded spaceship. McLaren will build 106 units, with just over 30 for the U.S., where it won’t even be street-legal. Owners will be able to drive it under a Show or Display license and be limited to 2,500 miles per year on public roads. McLaren is saying it’ll cost about 1.9 million British pounds.”

We’ll be on the lookout for pictures of the interior when McLaren releases more info on its latest bespoke creation.