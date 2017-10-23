McLaren F1 Designer Gordon Murray to Release New Supercar

Weight. That’s what comes with the name Gordon Murray. Weight and a sort of seal of approval from the rest of the automotive industry since Murray is the man responsible for designing not only many of McLaren’s Formula 1 cars but also the legendary road-going McLaren F1.

Starting his own company in 2005, Murray is now returning to the world of limited-run supercars with the first debuting next month at the One Formula exhibition, which will showcase nearly every design he’s created.

According to Murray’s outfit, the new flagship model will see a return to the principles he applied to the original McLaren F1, and the production will be based on Murray’s own low-cost iStream carbon-fiber chassis that debuted at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show in the Yamaha Sports Ride Concept.

Little is known besides what chassis will be used, but the company states that more information will be revealed at next month’s show.

“The new manufacturing business significantly expands the capabilities of our group of companies,” Murray said. “With our first new car, we will demonstrate a return to the design and engineering principles that have made the McLaren F1 such an icon.”

The flagship model spoken about here won’t be the only road-going project the company wishes to complete. The goal is the creation of a series of limited-run innovative car designs that “will buck the current trend for ever more complicated and heavy vehicles.”

The brand and Murray himself are using this debut to mark a series of special occasions as well, including Murray’s 50th year in vehicle and engineering design, the 10th year of operation for Gordon Murray Design and anniversary of the company’s iStream technology, plus the 25th year since the McLaren F1 first hit the road.

Based on the language of the hype from Gordon Murray Design, the first flagship car is likely to spark the attention of the world over. And if the company is looking at replicating much of what made the McLaren F1 so damn cool and innovative, color us excited.

More information will be available November 3.