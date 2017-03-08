McLaren Drops Seven 720S Supercar Videos

Seen for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show, the McLaren 720S is quickly becoming the car we desperately need to drive. With a new 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine generating 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque, the newest Super Series McLaren will hit 60 mph in a maniacal 2.8 seconds and go on to a top speed of 212 mph.

It also looks the business thanks to its brand new MonoCage II architecture and elegantly stylized aerodynamic exterior panels. We can’t wait for our first go in it, but until then, McLaren has graciously given us an in-depth look into the car’s design, engineering, and soul with seven new videos.

Most of the videos detail individual parts of the car; i.e. the design, the ludicrous new engine, the aforementioned MonoCage II, and how McLaren tuned the sound the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8. However, a few of the videos help to start an emotional connection between the viewer and the car, playing on the car’s ability to transform even more mundane tasks into something special.

In the “Road” video McLaren’s chief test driver, Chris Goodwin, says, “It may be two o’clock in the morning, pouring rain, but I absolutely love this car.” Yet, it isn’t until to you get to the seventh and final video where everything McLaren has been telling you, everything it’s been showing you throughout the rest of the video series that it all makes sense. And, due to a certain voiceover by Ayrton Senna, the late great racing legend, it will send shivers down your spine.

Titled, “Raise Your Limits” the McLaren can be seen starting in a pit-lane garage and heading out onto a racetrack, sliding, speeding, braking, and acting like a supercar should. Then, the music changes and everything goes quiet and Senna’s voice is heard.

“You think you have a limit. And as soon as you touch this limit, something happens and suddenly you can go a little bit faster, a little bit further. With your mind power, your determination, your instinct, and the experience as well, you can fly very high.”

The video ends with Bruno Senna, Ayrton’s nephew saying, “Couldn’t agree more, uncle.” We couldn’t either.

Check out the first of the videos below.