McLaren Downsizes, Slashes Prices

It’s never too early to get them started, right? For the holidays, McLaren is rolling out a fresh new batch of P1s for sale for a limited time or at least while supplies last.

Yes, now you can buy a McLaren P1 of your very own—and for only $47.05 at today’s current exchange rates.

Of course, there’s a catch—the petite P1s are made exclusively for pre-schoolers, pee-wees, and the Peter-Pans of the world.

This year’s Volcano Yellow P1 for pip-squeaks requires Fred Flintstone-like foot power and is currently only available in the U.K.

But if you really want one, you can order one at www.thisisitstores.co.uk—just plan on paying plenty of extra pounds on shipping.

Still, just think how cute that P1 rugrat is gonna look on Instagram. We’re clicking hearts already.

OK. Maybe you have a kid that doesn’t like peddling for fun, petro power, and prefers a real juicebox?

Well, try visiting Toys R Us to search for an all-electric “Ride-On” McLaren P1 that retails for about $300 bucks.

These puny P1s should sell to collectors like hot cakes. Maybe you should order two of each now before they sell-out.

Now if your garage space is getting tight like ours, we recommend an all-new resin version by Tecnomodel with pricing starting at $450.

The car crafter from Italy offers limited edition 1/18th scale models in a number of gelato inspired flavors too.

Yes, now is the best time of year to start your holiday shopping engines. Happy motoring!