McLaren Debuts Fuchsia MSO 720S

Wild colors aren’t anything new on supercars. In fact, it’s almost necessary for a supercar to have a wild exterior color to truly experience the supercar lifestyle. But while we ascribe to this ideology, we’re not sure about McLaren’s latest bespoke MSO 720S and its rather Wild Berry Skittles “Fux Fuchsia” shade.

The color was created for Michael Fux, a U.S.-based entrepreneur, philanthropist, and all around car guy. He commissioned the car through McLaren’s MSO division and the paint is based on a bespoke Rolls-Royce color that was modified by MSO. The car was presented to Fux on the 2017 Pebble Beach’s Concours d’Elegance Concept Lawn, and will be added to Fux’s collection.

Speaking at the unveiling, Jolyon Nash, McLaren’s Executive Director of Global Sales and Marketing, said, “Challenging the art of the possible to meet the most demanding customer requirements and then delivering beyond expectations are integral to the service that McLaren Special Operations offers.

MSO provides McLaren owners with virtually limitless possibilities to tailor a car exactly to their needs and tastes; unique paint colors and finishes, custom leather and stitching and exotic materials are all available within a bespoke commission, while beyond this there are opportunities all the way up to complete vehicles designed to individual specification.”

In addition to the “Fux Fuchsia” color, Fux had MSO add the distinctive shade to a line on the lightweight wheels, on the door appliques inside the car, as well as pinstriping on the steering wheel and rear-view mirror cover.

The interior is also finished in pure while, with white stitching and white Alcantara floor mats (we’re sure those won’t get dirty).

Lastly, Fux had MSO finish the car’s exhaust and window surrounds in a Stealth Grey finish with carbon-fiber components from the MSO Defined range.

Fux’s new MSO 720S will be added to his McLaren collection, which also includes a 12C, 12C Spider in a custom purple color, and a P1 finished in a custom green.

Unfortunately, McLaren is keeping the price of this MSO 720S close to the vest, only stating the 720S’ base price of $288,845.

We’re sure with all the extras and one-off pieces, however that Fux’s 720S was likely near $400,000. Long live Skittles-colored supercars!