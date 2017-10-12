McLaren Customer Commissions Identical MSO R Coupe and Roadster

It must be difficult for the mega-rich. Just when you’ve decided on a perfect bespoke, tailor-made design on your next supercar, you have to pick between a fixed-roof coupe or an open air roadster for seaside cruises. This roof conundrum proved insurmountable to one McLaren MSO customer, who ordered a set of the same highly customized supercar in both coupe and convertible form.

The McLaren 720S remains at the cutting edge for the moment, but that model lineup might be a bit too fresh to get too wild with factory MSO customization, so the two so-called MSO R twins are based on the previous Super Series platform that featured the 650S and 675LT. Nitty-gritty technical details are scarce, but looking over the appearance of the aggressive aero and more powerful engine output, it’s likely a 650S body was stuffed with all sorts of go-fast goodies from the 675LT including suspension, chassis management, and brakes, minus the LT’s signature elongated rear “tail.”

Visually, each MSO R wears extensive carbon fiber work on the entirety of the exterior, including side mirror arms, wiper scuttle, front bumper, hood, fenders, roof scoop, and rear decklid. Inside, MSO covered the cockpit in black Alcantara, contrasted with red stitching and carbon-fiber components.

Underneath the fancy new MSO threads beats a re-tuned 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine, packing a phenomenal 679 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

As this was a private commission, McLaren didn’t let slip how much this duo cost the owner, but it’s safe to assume the British supercar manufacturer recently cashed a check wearing a healthy seven figure sum.