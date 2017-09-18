McLaren Brings Back “XP Green” for Bespoke 570GT

Limited edition colors aren’t anything new in the supercar world. Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and others have all been purveyors of wild and unique colors for decades; just look at the Verde Singh on a one-off Lamborghini Veneno. However, few have a history as special as the XP Green McLaren has reintroduced.

Mimicking the XP Green paint that was festooned on the McLaren F1 XP GT Longtail homologation, the new color was commissioned by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) for a total of just six cars, all of which are McLaren’s 570GT.

Each XP Green car is then finished with a Saddle Tan interior leather with green leather inserts in the seats, as well as contrast stitching, which is also green. The interior is then finished with a special dedication plaque that’s been affixed to the transmission tunnel beneath the infotainment screen.

According to McLaren, MSO then sets its sights on the exterior of the supercar, which gets Saddle Tan aero pin-striping that edges the front splitter, side skirts, door panel, and rear diffusor. These panels will also either be finished in the XP Green body color, or Dark Palladium.

McLaren also put a subtle “Union Jack” flag at the end of the stripes on the door to give the car a more British heritage.

Speaking about the MSO-created XP Green 570GT, Jolyon Nash, McLaren’s executive director of global sales and marketing said, “Any McLaren is a very special vehicle, but we are also seeing an increasing number of buyers expressing a desire to personalize their cars with additional features and options as well as color and trim choices outside of the core specification offered; as well as making it possible for individual McLaren owners to have exactly the McLaren they want.”

“McLaren Special Operations will continue to create limited-volume collections such as these six 570GT models in XP Green to further extend customer choice.”

The XP Green color will only be available to owners in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands and will add a monumental $28,305 using today’s exchange rate.

Furthermore, each MSO XP Green 570GT gets the GT Upgrade Pack, which includes a vehicle lift, rear view camera, alarm, Bowers & Wilkins audio system, car cover, and a set of 5-spoke lightweight forged wheels finished in Stealth. This gives the MSO XP Green 570GT a starting price of $254,208.