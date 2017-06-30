Lego McLaren 720S Goes to Goodwood

Going to Goodwood this weekend? Well, you can get your hands on a brand new McLaren 720S if you visit McLaren’s Festival of Speed stand.

But here’s the catch, you have to be willing to help put it together — since it is made up of over 280,000+ mostly bright orange Lego bricks.

McLaren and Lego teamed up again after the successful launch of the Lego Speed Champions McLaren 720S miniature set, which went on sale earlier this month.

This time the all-new supercar will be fully realized in Lego form with the help of visitors and fans by the end of the festival on Sunday.

The 1:1 scale model will weigh in at 1.6 tons when it is complete, which is way more than the actual aluminum and carbon-fiber supercar that weighs only 3,128 pounds.

If that’s too much car or too many Legos for you, the miniature set is currently available for sale at Lego Stores and Toys R Us for a more affordable $14.99.

The kit includes a McLaren designer/racing driver and helmet, build-able McLaren 720S, cockpit, rubber tires, and more.

That’s a heck of a deal considering a new fully assembled 720S will set you back at least $284,745 bucks.

We received a miniature set from McLaren Automotive recently and got our best intern to put it together for us and it only took a day to build it. Good times.