McLaren 720S is Reportedly Sold Out

It’s no secret that the McLaren 720S is an incredible performance car. With 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque, it can do a 10.3-second quarter mile and accelerate to a top speed of 212 mph. Surprisingly, it’s also easy to drive and comfortable enough to be used as a grand tourer. Apparently, even with a $285,000 price tag, McLaren is selling them faster than it can build them, too.

According to Autocar, more than 1,500 orders have been placed for the 720S. That’s reportedly enough to sell out production through 2018. So if you have $300,000 burning a hole in your pocket, and you’re itching to add a 720S to your garage, it sounds like you’ll have to wait a while. Perhaps as long as a couple years.

Interestingly, the Autocar report also says that part of the reason production sold out so quickly is because customers have been ordering multiple cars. Instead of being happy with one 710-hp McLaren, they’ve decided they need multiple 710-hp McLarens. They’re supposedly ordering their first cars with minimal customization so they can get them as quickly as possible. Then they’re going through McLaren Special Operations to order the highly customized versions they really want.

Yes, that may sound selfish when there are only so many supercars to go around, but MSO cars take longer to build than regular ones. And you can’t seriously expect a billionaire to have to wait for what he wants, can you?

If there’s a silver lining to this whole double-ordering scenario, it’s that there’s a good chance many of these regular McLarens will be sold once the MSO versions arrive. If that happens, maybe you’ll be able to get a good deal on a lightly used, not-so-special 720S.