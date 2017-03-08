McLaren 720S ‘Velocity’ is One of Five MSO Variants

Well it didn’t take very long for McLaren Special Operations to cover the all-new McLaren 720S with its magic touch.

Shorty after the global debut of the second-generation Super Series supercar at the Geneva Motor Show, the bespoke McLaren 720S ‘Velocity’ is now making the news.

The customized car combines a two-tone paint job that utilizes Volcano Red and Nerello Red with a slick set of metallic bronze alloy wheels.

“The lean, sculpted beauty of the new 720S provides the perfect starting point for owners to be creative and the specification of this MSO 720S ‘Velocity’ showcases a taste of the customization options that are possible,” Ansar Ali, MSO managing director said in a statement.

A healthy splash of Nerello Red is used the front and top half of the car including the red carbon-fiber hood and it fades toward the back which is smothered in Volcano Red — hot stuff, indeed.

Aside from the hood, the 720S Velocity receives a health amount of glossy carbon-fiber bits including a rear deck vent, service cover, rear aero bridge, and sill cover that’s done in a satin carbon trim.

Not a bad upgrade for the tony two-seater that packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine that delivers 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque.

Inside, the cabin gets plenty of Carbon Black Alcantara trim with Harissa Red leather highlights to compliment the exterior.

Velocity is one of five MSO themes available for the 720S. The others are dubbed GT, Pacific, Track, and Stealth.

Prices start at about $407,750 for the upgrade. A stock 720S will only set you back about $278,775 if you are on a supercar budget.