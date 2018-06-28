McLaren 600LT Reveals Its Latest Longtail

If you are looking for something more salacious than a McLaren 570S, you’ll probably want to put your order in for a McLaren 600 Longtail (LT) today.

McLaren’s new Sport Series supercar is the fourth to bear the Longtail name, following the 675LT Coupe, 675LT Spider, and the legendary McLaren F1 GTR LT racecar from the late ‘90s.

The 675LT packs a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine that offers 592 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque.

“The McLaren F1 GTR ‘Longtail’ that began the lineage was one of the purest racecars in modern motorsport history. The 675LT resurrected the revered name, creating the purest distillation of the sheer driving pleasure embodied by all McLaren cars,” said Mike Flewitt, McLaren CEO in a statement.

“Now we are further extending our very special LT family—albeit in limited numbers—and once again showcasing the ethos of optimized aerodynamics, increased power, reduced weight, track-focused dynamics, and enhanced driver engagement that are the hallmarks of a McLaren Longtail.”

McLaren states that more than 23 percent of the 600LT’s parts are unique compared to its 570S Coupe. Weighing in at 2,749 pounds, it’s also about 212 pounds lighter, we are told, while being 2.9-inches longer than other Super Series models.

The 600LT sports an extended front splitter, a large rear diffuser, and big fixed rear wing to help keep it planted on the track. It’s all built around a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque chassis like its siblings, but the supercar’s most distinct feature is its top-exit exhaust pipes.

Exhausts are located behind the driver’s shoulder, positioning that McLaren says offers “an incredible aural experience” inside the cabin. Or you might want to keep some earplugs handy, just in case.

The 600LT also features a forged aluminum double-wishbone suspension, a second-gen Super Series braking system, and rolls on sticky Pirelli Trofeo R tires.

Inside, the supercar receives a minimalist, track-focused interior with carbon-fiber racing seats and plenty of Alcantara trim. Don’t count on A/C or satellite radio, but we are sure MSO can hook you up if you are willing to pay extra bucks.

McLaren’s super limited run of the 600LT kicks off in October and production will last for less than a year.

Pricing hasn’t been announced at this time, but a Pure McLaren Road Owner Track Day experience and expert driver training will be part of the purchase price of your new hand-assembled beast.