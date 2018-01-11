2018 McLaren 570GT Gets New Sport Pack

The 2018 McLaren 570GT supercar gets a fancy new Sport Pack to bring it more in line with the 570S. Carbon-ceramic brake discs are now standard, but optional upgrades include the dynamic handling package for improved handling with several suspension modifications.

“The McLaren Sports Series is already recognized for bringing the excitement and race-derived technology of a supercar to the luxury sports car market, a reputation that was further enhanced by the recent introduction of the 570S Spider,” said Jolyon Nash, McLaren marketing director, in a statement.

“The changes for 2018 make every model in the range even more compelling; customers attracted by the McLaren blend of lightweight, carbon-fiber construction, and mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged V8 engine combining to deliver thrilling performance, can now choose from an even wider range of colors, materials, and features.”

Nash continues, “Additionally, with the new 570GT Sport Pack, we have reacted to market requests for a 570GT with the driving dynamics of the 570S Coupé. This optional handling package gives the same chassis setup as the Coupé, while retaining the luxurious features, luggage space, and looks of the 570GT.”

There are five new Design Edition packages in numerous shades and interior combos—plus, there’s an optional driver-controlled variable-tint electrochromic panoramic roof.

The roof utilizes an electric current to trigger a change in the opacity of the glass which comes in handy on hot, sunny days.

McLaren says the new 570GT Design Editions offered feature Silica White exterior with Saddle Tan and Carbon Black interior; Pacific Blue with Jet Black and Areia; Blade Silver with Natural Tan and Carbon Black; Fire Black with Jet Black and Areia; and Storm Gray with Jet Black and Almond White.

The Sport Pack adds $5,950 to your McLaren and includes sticky new Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tires.