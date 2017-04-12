McLaren 570GT Commemorative Edition is China Bound

After three successful years selling its exotic mid-engine sports cars in China, McLaren Automotive is revealing the McLaren 570GT Commemorative Edition alongside the Chinese-market debut of the new 2018 McLaren 720S supercar. Just three examples of the Commemorative Edition will be built. McLaren will show the limited-edition 570GT and new 720S at the biennial Chinese motor show.

“McLaren has enjoyed three years of success in China and we are delighted to be premiering the new 720S at Auto Shanghai 2017 as we look forward to further growth in this market,” commented Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren Automotive, in a release. “Customer interest in McLaren cars continues to increase rapidly and we are pleased to recognize this not only by introducing the second generation of McLaren’s Super Series product family, but also a 570GT Commemorative Edition for China.”

The trio of 570GT Commemorative Edition models will be finished in Pacific Blue, which is the same color McLaren used when it launched the original 570GT. The cars’ front splitter and blade, door skirt, rear bumper, and wing are made of exposed carbon fiber from McLaren Special Operations. A set of lightweight forged alloy wheels and exhaust tips in a Stealth finish round out the exterior details.

Inside, the limited-edition model will get Jet Black and Areia (cream) Nappa leather By McLaren Design, which also carries over to the rear luggage area. Other interior features includes Areia carpets and a Carbon Black leather steering wheel and seat belts and Jet Black dashboard and door trim. The 570GT Commemorative Edition also features a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, vehicle nose lift, and rearview camera.

Although the 2018 McLaren 720S debuted at the 2017 Geneva auto show last month, this marks the second-generation Super Series car’s first appearance in China. The 720S is finished in Saros exterior paint and gets a Jet Black/Xenon Yellow leather interior that features an exposed carbon fiber Monocage II structure. Other exposed carbon fiber bits include the front splitter, bonnet inlets, roof panel, door sills, mirror housings, rear fender air intakes, and rear bumper.