Mazda6 Receives New Turbo Engine and Safety Technologies

An updated Mazda6 will debut on November 29 at the Los Angeles auto show. Along with new safety technologies, the flagship car receives a new engine lineup.

The Mazda6 will continue to feature a 2.5-liter DOHC gas engine that until now has been the only engine choice here in the U.S. This unit, which has been rated 184 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque, will now feature cylinder deactivation for better fuel economy. The model will also offer a 2.5-liter turbo engine that debuted in the Mazda CX-9. Mazda hasn’t announced specifications for the updated 6, but the engine in the CX-9 makes 227 hp (250 on premium fuel) and 310 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of safety, the Mazda6 gains an adaptive cruise control system that can bring the car to a stop in traffic and start up again when the car in front moves. The midsize sedan also gets Mazda’s latest 360-degree View Monitor.

Inside the cabin, look for improved materials. The model will offer Japanese Sen Wood, a trim often used in Japanese instruments and furniture. “Overall the design is more distinctive, premium, beautiful and dignified, as befits the flagship of Mazda’s passenger car lineup,” Mazda said in a statement.

The exterior design also gets an update, judging from the teaser image. The most obvious changes include a revised grille and new headlights.

Mazda has updated the 6 frequently in the last few years. In fact, the model just underwent a round of changes midway into the 2017 model year, adding new standard features such as blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert for the base model. Earlier for the 2017 model year, the Mazda6 received G-Vectoring Control and other features, after just having been refreshed for the 2016 model year. The current-generation Mazda6 debuted for the 2014 model year.