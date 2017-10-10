Sports Car and Compact Hatchback Concepts to Headline Mazda stand at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Mazda will debut two concept vehicles at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month. The first is a small hatch that surely previews the next-generation Mazda3, while the other is a sports car that hints at Mazda’s future design direction.

The hatch concept shows off a long hood, angular headlights, and possibly a more raked roofline than the current Mazda3. In back, it features a rounder rear end compared to the current model and slim taillights. Mazda says the concept has new Skyactiv-X engine technology, which uses a combination of spark and compression ignition to improve fuel economy and decrease emissions. It’s no surprise that this technology is coming to the Mazda3, as we recently spotted a Mazda3 prototype wearing Skyactiv-X graphics.

Mazda hasn’t announced performance specs for the new compact hatch. However, it promises, “dynamic performance has been dramatically refined.” That, of course, can mean anything.

Mazda’s second concept, called the Design Vision, is a four-door sports car with wild proportions. The model advances Mazda’s current KODO design language that made its first appearance on the CX-5 in 2012.

A report last month gives us other clues on what we might expect for this model. Speaking with AutoExpress, Mazda R&D boss Matsuhiro Tanaka said, “With the Tokyo Motor Show, we will be introducing a new design concept. You can think of it as an evolution of theme of the RX Vision.”

That comment brings up a whole host of questions on Mazda’s plans to revive the rotary engine. But for now, Mazda is keeping quiet on specific details of its design concept.

In addition to the two concepts, Mazda will show off the Japanese-market CX-8 and a special edition Mazda MX-5 Roadster with a dark cherry red top. The Skyactiv-X engine will also be on display at the Tokyo show.