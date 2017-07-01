Mazda Recalls 227,814 Vehicles for Faulty Parking Brake

Mazda is recalling 227,814 Mazda3 and Mazda6 models due to the possibility of the parking brake malfunctioning. No injuries related to the recall have been reported to the automaker.

The Problem: According to the Japanese automaker, water could enter the vehicle’s brake caliper and corrode the parking brake actuator shaft, possibly binding it. This can result in the parking brake not fully engaging or disengaging. If not properly disengaged, the parking brake can drag while driving. If not fully engaged, the vehicle can unexpectedly move if parked on a slope, increasing the chance of an accident.

The Fix: Mazda will notify dealers on August 7th and the recall will begin on August 21st. Dealers will inspect the parking actuator shaft located inside the rear brake calipers, replacing any that are corroded with a new brake caliper that has been modified. If not corroded, the dealer will replace the protective boot kit including new parts. All repairs are performed free of charge.

The Number of Vehicles Potentially Affected: The recall affects certain Mazda3 models ranging from 2014 through 2016 models years and Mazda6 models from the 2014 and 2015 model years, totaling 227,814 vehicles.

Source: NHTSA; Automotive New (Subscription Required)