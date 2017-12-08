Fancy a Mazda MX-5 Miata Z-Sport with a Cherry Red Top?

Here’s yet another special edition Miata we won’t see on our shores. The Mazda MX-5 Z-Sport goes on sale next year in the U.K. with cosmetic upgrades including a cherry red fabric top.
Mazda first showed off a cherry red-roofed Miata at the recent Tokyo auto show. After receiving positive feedback on this feature, Mazda has added it to the Z-Sport model for the U.K. The automaker says this is the first time it’s offering the new generation Miata with an alternatively colored fabric hood.
Other features include 17-inch black BBS wheels, a Machine Grey Metallic paint job, and Sand Leather seats. Each car features a “Z-Sport” plaque with a number indicating its order in production. Mazda is making just 300 copies of the special edition car.
Under the hood sits a 2.0-liter gas engine making 158 hp. Since it’s based on the Sport Nav trim in the U.K., the model features a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, and a strut brace for improved performance.
The Mazda MX-5 Z-Sport goes on sale March 1, only in the U.K. Because it’s a limited edition model, it comes with a fairly big price tag of 25,595 pounds, or roughly $34,230 at current exchange rates.
