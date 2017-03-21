Mazda Motorsports Adds Factory Hardtop for Club Racers

Do you like to race your Mazda Miata professionally? Good news for you — Mazda Motorsports is now offering a factory-approved hardtop for its MX-5 Global Cup race car.

It was designed for Club racers and Pirelli World Challenge competitors who compete in series that require a hardtop for their MX-5. Mazda says the new top retails for $4,420.

“While our first year was spent concentrating on the successful launch of the MX-5 Cup car in our Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires, we knew that was just one arena for customers,” said David Cook, Mazda Motorsports business development manager, in a statement.

“Now with an available hardtop, Mazda racers can compete in SCCA and NASA Club Racing and in the Pirelli World Challenge TCA class.”

Orders are currently being accepted exclusively through Mazda Motorsports from owners and racers who have committed to purchasing an MX-5 Global Cup race car.

Mazda says that deliveries will begin in April. Check out www.mazdamotorsports.com for more details.