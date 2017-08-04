Mazda Japan Launches Program That Makes NA Miatas New Again

Are you an NA Miata owner whose biggest fear is that your car will die one day? Are you frustrated that you can’t get a brand new 1990 Miata in 2017? Would you gladly spend whatever it takes to restore your Mazda to its former glory? If so, we have fantastic news for you. Mazda has just announced two new programs that will make it possible to drive a first-generation Miata forever. That is, if you live in Japan.

The first is a new program to begin selling new versions of old parts. In early 2018, you’ll be able to order original-spec Bridgestone tires, NARDI-made wooden steering wheels and shift knobs, and replacement soft tops. If demand is high enough, Mazda says it will offer more parts in the future.

But if the new parts program doesn’t go far enough for owners, Mazda also announced a new service that will make NA Miatas as good as new. If you spring for this option, Mazda will completely restore your beloved car in a facility that’s been certified by an outside group for its ability to do high-quality work. And once you get it back, it’ll drive like it just rolled off the assembly line.

Considering how much Miata drivers love their cars, especially the original NAs, it makes sense that Mazda would offer something like this. But no pricing is available at the moment, which suggests it will probably be extremely expensive. And sadly, when asked whether the U.S. will have access, a Mazda spokesperson said in an email, “As of right now, it is designed to foster a greater relationship between Mazda and the MX-5 enthusiast community in Japan only.”

So that’s disappointing. But if the Japanese launch goes well, we’d like to believe the restoration and parts program will eventually be made available to Miata enthusiasts in other countries. Until then, you may want to start making friends in Japan.

