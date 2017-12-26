Mazda Ends Naming Rights Deal with Laguna Seca

Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca will receive a name change as the automaker ends its naming rights agreement with the race track. The change takes effect April 1, 2018.

In a statement, Mazda said, “After 17 seasons as the title sponsor for Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Mazda has chosen to end its naming rights agreement with the storied race facility. We will continue to participate in key event weekends, as racing is a part of our DNA.

“The relationship between Mazda, the Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula (SCRAMP) and the County of Monterey has been a wonderful one, and this decision was not reached easily. We wish the facility, the management team and the millions of fans who love the track as much as we do many more successful racing laps into the future.”

Since its inception in 1957, the track has been visited by some of the most famous racers in history, including Roger Penske, Dan Gurney, Parnelli Jones, Bobby Rahal, and Wayne Rainey, just to name a few. It’s known worldwide for its Corkscrew section with hair-raising elevation changes.

Mazda will continue its other efforts in the field of motorsports. Next year, it will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship under a prototype team named Mazda Team Joest.