Mazda CX-8 is CX-9’s Smaller, Japan-Only Three-Row Sibling

The Mazda CX-8 has debuted ahead of its official on-sale date later this year, revealing a smaller three-row crossover specifically for the Japanese market. Although it has the same 115.3-inch wheelbase as the larger CX-9, the CX-8 will slot below it in size, measuring 193 inches long, 72.4 inches wide, and 68.1 inches tall. In comparison, the CX-9 is 198 inches long, 77.5 inches wide, and 69 inches tall.

Like the CX-9, Mazda is aiming for a more premium look with the CX-8 to convey its status as the brand’s flagship in its home market. The latest iteration of Mazda’s Kodo “Soul of Motion” design language will give the car an upscale exterior.

Mazda’s 2.2-liter Skyactiv-D turbodiesel I-4 coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission will be the sole powertrain option for the CX-8, the same engine that will be available in the CX-5 later this year. Unlike the CX-9, which seats seven, the CX-8 will be available with a six- or seven-passenger configuration. In a previous teaser, the CX-8 with a six-seat configuration has second-row captain’s chairs and a center console with storage between them. Expect Mazda to officially reveal the rest of the details regarding the CX-8 at this year’s Tokyo auto show.