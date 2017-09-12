Maserati Refreshes Ghibli for 2018 with New Face, Updated Powertrain

Maserati put the Ghibli under the knife for 2018, refreshing its entry-level sedan to keep pace in the hyper-competitive segment. This is the first time the Ghibli has been updated since its introduction in 2013, and it comes with a raft of changes that extend beyond the new face.

The 2018 Maserati Ghibli wears redesigned front and rear bumpers, along with new LED headlights and different grille. This new profile is lithe, improving aerodynamic efficiency by an impressive seven percent when compared to the older model.

Powertrains received some attention as well. The top 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine now puts down a hearty 424 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque, a 20 hp and 22 lb-ft boost.. This is enough grunt to shove the rear-wheel-drive Ghibli S from 0-62 mph in 4.9 seconds and the all-wheel-drive S Q4 in 4.7 seconds. Both only run out of breath when they hit a top speed of 178 mph.

Electronic power steering is new for 2018, making the Ghibli the first Maserati with the technology. There’s a new suite of driver assists as well, including blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, sign recognition, and adaptive cruise control. For when you turn off the main interstate and onto some curvaceous backroads, there’s a new Integrated Vehicle Control traction system to keep things on the straight and narrow.

Model packagaing has been streamlined as well, with two trims now available. The GranLusso predictably focuses on comfort, incorporating cosseting interior features like Ermenegildo Zegna silk upholstery. Pick the new GranSport trim and the exterior and interior will reflect a more aggressive and sporting character with unspecified changes.

Pricing has yet to be revealed for the 2018 Maserati Ghibli, but expect it to be a touch more than the 2017, which stickers in at $72,850.