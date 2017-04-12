Maserati Ghibli Reveals Its Dark Side in New York

Maserati has debuted the Nerissimo Black Edition Ghibli at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. This latest limited edition is only available in the U.S. and Canada and features a deep black exterior color to showcase the Nerissimo “extremely back” Italian expression.

Complementing the dark paint are 20-inch Glossy Black Urano wheels, black door handles, black window trim, and black grille features. Inside you will find black extended leather with red stitching, INOX sport pedals, red brake calipers, Dark Mirror interior trim, sport seats, and a sport steering wheel. Blind spot assist, front and rear parking sensors, and remote start is standard on any Nerissimo model, including the base model, while the Harman Kardon audio system is standard on the Ghibli S and S Q4 versions of the Nerissimo.

Each Nerissimo model will have a numbered badge signifying the particular model number out of the 450 models produced.

Additionally, two new packages arrive for 2017, including Luxury and Sport. The equipment grades are loaded with features that appeal to customers with different tastes.

The Maserati Ghibli sports a standard Ferrari-built twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 that delivers 345 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque while the Ghibli S and S Q4 come equipped with the same twin-turbo V-6 but tuned to produce an impressive 404 hp and 406 lb-ft. Both engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic that routes power to the rear wheels or to the Q4’s all-wheel-drive system.

Starting at $72,850 including destination, the Ghibli is the most affordable Maserati. The S Q4 starts at $80,950 including destination. The Ghibli Nerissimo edition starts at $78,500 and the S and S Q4 versions start at $85,250 and $87,750, respectively.