Ford CEO Mark Fields Retires

This just in — Ford CEO Mark Fields is leaving the FoMoCo and will be replaced by its Ford Smart Mobility head, James P. Hackett according to a recent report by Forbes.

Here’s the official word from Ford:

“Mark Fields served as president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Company and was a member of the company’s board of directors. He announced his retirement May 22, 2017.

Fields’ strong leadership was critical to the company’s North American restructuring, turnaround at the end of the last decade, and record profits in both 2015 and 2016.”

Fields, 56, replaced Alan Mulally three years ago and has been at Ford since 1989. He was the president and CEO of Mazda from 2000 to 2002.

During Fields’ tenure at as CEO, Ford shares have dropped 40 percent The New York Times reports.

Hackett, 62, his replacement, is a former Ford director and chief of Steelcase, an office furniture company. He started last year as the head of Ford’s smart mobility team.

Ray Day, Ford’s vice president of communications, is also leaving the company and will replaced by Mark Truby.

More on this story as it develops.