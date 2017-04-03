March 2017 Auto Sales: The Shift to Crossovers Continues

Despite analyst projections, the automotive market is not seeing signs of a sharp slowdown — at least not yet. What is being seen, however, is a continuation of the shift from sedans to crossovers, with the Nissan Rogue once again taking firm hold of the non-truck sales crown and growing its annual lead over the once-unstoppable Toyota Camry to 17,962 units.

Elsewhere, Ford’s car sales cratered, the Korean brands struggled, and Volvo continued to suffer from a supply shortage.

And so, to the numbers …

General Motors: 256,224, up 1.6 percent.

Chevrolet was down 2.2% to 172,458. Trucks declined sharply, with Silverado dropping by 11.6% to 42,410 and Colorado declining by 13.3% to 8,426. Cruze spiked 88.3% to 18,607, becoming GM’s best-selling car as Malibu fell by 35.5% to 14,222. Chevy moved 978 Bolts and 2,132 Volts (+14.3%). Equinox rose by 5.5% to 22,671 ahead of the 2018 model’s launch. SS sedan sales jumped 325.5% to 1,217.

GMC was up 12.0 percent to 49,948. Sierra and Canyon declined alongside their Bowtie twins; the former fell by 14.3% to 18,460 while the latter declined by 13.1% to 2,490. Truck slide was offset by strong growth for the Acadia (+84% to 11,432), Savana (+196% to 3,689), Terrain (+13.6% to 7,831), and Yukon XL (+17.4% to 2,849).

Buick grew by 15% to 20,957. Increase driven by strong demand for the Encore (+29.1% to 8,293) and Envision (3,584), offsetting a 26.3% drop for the Envision to 3,772 and a 50.2% drop for the discontinued Verano to 1,146.

Cadillac edged down 1.5% to 12,861. At 5,280 units, XT5 accounted for 41% of the brand’s sales. ATS declined by 26% to 1,367, CTS by 41.2% to 882, and Escalade by 16.5% to 1,648. 968 CT6 were sold in the model’s first full March on the market.



Ford Motor Company: 236,250, off 7.2 percent.

F-Series sales rose 10.1% to 81,330, increasing the Blue Oval’s lead over GM, which moved 60,870 Silverados and Sierras.

Mustang sales slid 27.4% to 9,120, but that was still enough to retain its crown over the Camaro (+2.5% to 7,052) and Challenger (+17% to 6,225).

Total Ford car sales fell by 25.6%, led by Mustang as well as Fusion (-36.8% to 18,759) and Focus (-22.5% to 14,473).

The Fiesta (+20.6% to 5,488) and Expedition (+42.7% to 5,472) were the only Ford-branded consumer models to post an increase (the police-only Police Interceptor Utility was up 13.7%).

Lincoln posted a slight decline of 1.4% to 9,554. A 16.8% increase in MKC sales to 2,284 was offset by declines in the rest of the MKX (-3%), MKT (-43.3%), and Navigator (-31.6%).

Toyota Motor Sales: 215,224, down 2.1 percent.

Toyota brand declined by 1.2% to 187,289. Prius sales continue to decline, dropping 19.2% to 9,761, while Corolla and Camry also declined (-4.4% to 32,707 and -3.6% to 35,648, respectively), resulting in a 7.3% drop in overall car sales. Double-digit growth for RAV4 (+10.3% to 32,027), Highlander (+20.8% to 18,058), and 4Runner (+25.5% to 12,045) contributed to a 15.1% increase in SUV sales despite an 18.6% drop to 9,770 for the outgoing Sienna minivan, which the automaker includes in its SUV section. Truck sales declined by 5.8%, with Tacoma dropping by 5.4% to 16,728 and Tundra by 6.4% to 9,358. 86 Coupe increased by 5.5% to 705.

Lexus sales declined by 7.5% to 27,935. Lexus car sales fell by 28.2%, with all models posting sharp declines ranging from a 51.6% drop for the GS to 737 to a 13.5% slide for the CT to 841. Lexus SUV sales increased by 9.5%, lead by the NX (+25% to 5,619) and GX (+31% to 2,569) while perennial leader RX dropped by 2.1% to 9,445.



FiatChrysler: 190,254 off 5 percent.

With sales of the set-for-replacement Compass and Patriot collapsing (-66% to 2,651 for the former, -36% to 5,968), the Jeep brand fell by 11% to 67,983 despite a 22% increase for the Grand Cherokee to 20,374; Wrangler fell by 7% (16,336), Cherokee by 11% (14,589), and Renegade by 9% (8,065).

Chrysler brand fell by 33% to 16,969. The discontinued 200 fell by 48% while the 300 dropped by 19% to 4,969 and the new Pacifica (9,340) failed to keep pace with the discontinued Town & Country (14,200 in March ‘16).

Dodge sales increased by 10% to 50,076, lead by the Journey (+100% to 11,858), carry-over Caravan (+19% to 15,602), and Challenger. Notable declines include the Durango (-10% to 6,506) and Charger (-6% to 8,236).

Ram brand grew by 10% to 51,749. Ram truck sales rose by 6% to 46,384 while ProMaster van sales jumped by 25% to 4,048.

Fiat declined by 5% to 2,922. Sales of the subcompact 500 rose by 12% to 1,671 while those of the 500X crossover fell by 31% to 726 and the 500L by 80% to 106 (and no, it’s not discontinued). Additionally, 419 124 Spider roadsters let dealer lots.

Alfa Romeo moved 484 Giulias in the model’s second month of sales alongside 71 4Cs.

Maserati sales, which FCA does not include in its total, increased by 32% to 1,312.

Nissan Group: 168,832, up 3.2 percent.

Nissan brand sales were practically flat, rising by just 0.5% to 150,566. Rogue lead a 25.6% increase in Nissan truck and SUV sales, jumping by 42.6% to 39,512. Titan sales more than quadrupled, rising by 334.8% to 5,539 while the overdue-for-replacement Frontier dropped by 14.9% to 6,973. Nissan car sales dropped by 17%, with sharp drops posted by core products Versa (-24.1% to 12,336), Sentra (-16.2% to 21,960, and Altima (-18.2% to 28,511).

Infiniti sales increased by 32.6% to 18,266. Q50 sales fell by 32% to 3,800 but were offset by a full sales month of the Q60 (1,829), which was just launching last year. Q70 sales also jumped, rising by 85.8% to 1,072. The new QX30 added 2,960 units to Infiniti’s SUV total, which also saw strong growth for the QX50 (+14.0% to 1,724), QX70 (+62.9% to 1,077), and QX80 (+41.3% to 1,983).



American Honda, 137,227 off 0.7 percent.

Honda brand sales were up 1.8% to 125,531. Strong performance of the CR-V (+23% to 32,872) and HR-V (+19.6% to 7,653) crossovers offset slowdowns for the Accord (-12.1% to 26,824), Civic (-4.1% to 31,520), Pilot (-6.1% to 9,945), and Odyssey (-31.2% to 7,727).

Acura sales fell by 21.2% to 11,696. MDX grew slightly, lifting by 1.3% to 4,141 while the rest of the lineup declined. ILX dropped 47% to 824, TLX dropped 25.3% to 2,815, and RLX dropped 15.4% to 110.

A total of 37 NSX supercars found new garages.

Hyundai: 67,510, down 8.0% percent.

Hyundai brand was down 10.4% due to a sharp decrease in car sales. Elantra and Sonata practically traded places; the former grew by 43.2% to 25,063 while the latter fell by 46.6% to 15,357. Similar drops were posted by the Accent (-44.8% to 4,349) and Veloster (-40.8% to 1,386). In keeping with macro trends, Santa Fe (+74.9% to 11,446) and Tucson crossovers (+14.8% 8,85) both posted strong results.

Genesis brand sold 1,755 vehicles — 1,347 G80s and 408 G90s.

Subaru: 54,871 up 11.3 percent.

Crossover-heavy Subaru had another strong month, with Forester (+10.6% to 15,803) and Outback (+12.7% to 15,909) both posting double-digit gains while the soon-to-be-replaced Crosstrek rose by 2.1% to 7,120.

The new Impreza is looking popular, with sales jumping 47.4% to 7,653 while Legacy declined by 11.8% to 4,897.

439 BRZs went home for a total of 1,114 Toyobarus sold.

Kia: 49,429 off 15.2% percent.

March was a rough month for Kia, which saw every model save the all-new Niro decline — and all but the Forte (-1.1% to 10,289) dropping by double-digits.

Among volume leaders, Optima dropped by 13% to 10,204, Sportage by 18.3% to 5,560, Sorento by 21.7% to 7,751, and Soul by 30% to 8,426.

BMW Group: 36,002, up 3.5 percent.

BMW brand was up 3.3% to 31,015, driven by 30.8% growth in demand for its SUVs. X3 jumped by 42.9% to 6,395 while X5 rose by 35.4% to 4,896. 3% drop in passenger car demand was led by a 29.4% decline in 4 Series sales (down to 3,324). The 2 Series (-38.2% to 993) and X1 (7.9% to 2,896) were the other volume offerings to decline sharply.

Mini sales increased by 4.7% to 4,987 following the strong sales of the new convertible (741 units, up from 4 in 2016).

Mercedes-Benz USA: 32,352, up 2.0 percent.

Mercedes-Benz car and SUV sales were 29,092, up 3.3%. Growth driven by C-Class (+20.5% to 8,021), E-Class (+14.5% to 4,690), and GLS-Class (+242.4% to 2,938). The smallest Benzes all fell in popularity, with the CLA dropping by 51.9% to 1,079, the GLA by 22.3% to 1,714, and GLC by 35.8% to 3,126.

Van sales totaled 2,871, a 6.5% drop.

389 smart cars went home, 18.8% fewer than last year.

Volkswagen: 27,635 up 2.7 percent.

Dieselgate? What dieselgate? The Golf lineup grew by 41.7% to 6,369 thanks to the popularity of the Golf Sportwagen (+154.2% to 2,461) and e-golf (+297.7% to 342). Jetta sales dropped by 7.4% to 9,700, however.

Tiguan (-7.1% to 3,270) and Touareg (-19.5% to 317) both declined, continuing to highlight the brand’s challenges in the fast-growing segment. The Atlas can’t come soon enough for VW’s US management.

Mazda: 24,549, up 4.9% percent.

Declines throughout the lineup were offset by the addition of the CX-9, which sold 2,550 units versus just 117 last year.

Volume leaders CX-5 and Mazda3 decreased by 5.5% to 8,470 and 2.3% to 7,137, respectively.

Mazda sold 1,345 Miatas (up 23.4%); combined with the Fiat 124, that makes a total of 1,764 small roadsters sold.

Audi: 18,705, up 2.0 percent.

Growth driven by a 20.1% increase in A4 sales to 3,876, 17.5% increase for Q5 (4,382), and 20.8% increase for Q3 (1,818)

A5 declined by 14% to 675 while A3 declined by 31.2% to 1,954

Jaguar/Land Rover: 12,918 up 19 percent.

Jaguar brand sales totaled 4,953, up 132%, lead by the F-Pace, which accounted for 2,187 units, while the XE accounted for 1,336 vehicles.

Land Rover sales dropped by 9% to 7,965. Range Rover sales were up 11% to 1,991 while Range Rover Evoque posted a 111% increase with 1,818 units moved.

Mitsubishi: 11,766, up 6.2 percent.

Outlander sales nearly doubled, growing 96.4% to 4,235

Mirage and Lancer dropped by 19% and 21%, respectively, while Outlander Sport declined by 6.9%

Volvo: 5,356, down 21.9 percent.

XC90 supply shortage continues to drag down Volvo’s performance

Excluding XC90, sales are up 4.5%

Porsche: 4,479, up 3,6 percent.

Cayenne (down 12.4% to 1,34) and Macan (up 60.5% to 1,802) accounted for 2/3 of sales as Porsche continues to transform into an SUV brand that sells sports cars instead of the other way around.

718 dropped by 47% to 337 and 911 dropped by 30.5% to 652.