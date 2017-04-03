March 2017 Auto Sales: The Shift to Crossovers Continues

Despite analyst projections, the automotive market is not seeing signs of a sharp slowdown — at least not yet. What is being seen, however, is a continuation of the shift from sedans to crossovers, with the Nissan Rogue once again taking firm hold of the non-truck sales crown and growing its annual lead over the once-unstoppable Toyota Camry to 17,962 units.
Elsewhere, Ford’s car sales cratered, the Korean brands struggled, and Volvo continued to suffer from a supply shortage.
And so, to the numbers …
- General Motors: 256,224, up 1.6 percent.
- Chevrolet was down 2.2% to 172,458.
- Trucks declined sharply, with Silverado dropping by 11.6% to 42,410 and Colorado declining by 13.3% to 8,426.
- Cruze spiked 88.3% to 18,607, becoming GM’s best-selling car as Malibu fell by 35.5% to 14,222.
- Chevy moved 978 Bolts and 2,132 Volts (+14.3%).
- Equinox rose by 5.5% to 22,671 ahead of the 2018 model’s launch.
- SS sedan sales jumped 325.5% to 1,217.
- GMC was up 12.0 percent to 49,948.
- Sierra and Canyon declined alongside their Bowtie twins; the former fell by 14.3% to 18,460 while the latter declined by 13.1% to 2,490.
- Truck slide was offset by strong growth for the Acadia (+84% to 11,432), Savana (+196% to 3,689), Terrain (+13.6% to 7,831), and Yukon XL (+17.4% to 2,849).
- Buick grew by 15% to 20,957.
- Increase driven by strong demand for the Encore (+29.1% to 8,293) and Envision (3,584), offsetting a 26.3% drop for the Envision to 3,772 and a 50.2% drop for the discontinued Verano to 1,146.
- Cadillac edged down 1.5% to 12,861.
- At 5,280 units, XT5 accounted for 41% of the brand’s sales.
- ATS declined by 26% to 1,367, CTS by 41.2% to 882, and Escalade by 16.5% to 1,648.
- 968 CT6 were sold in the model’s first full March on the market.
- Ford Motor Company: 236,250, off 7.2 percent.
- F-Series sales rose 10.1% to 81,330, increasing the Blue Oval’s lead over GM, which moved 60,870 Silverados and Sierras.
- Mustang sales slid 27.4% to 9,120, but that was still enough to retain its crown over the Camaro (+2.5% to 7,052) and Challenger (+17% to 6,225).
- Total Ford car sales fell by 25.6%, led by Mustang as well as Fusion (-36.8% to 18,759) and Focus (-22.5% to 14,473).
- The Fiesta (+20.6% to 5,488) and Expedition (+42.7% to 5,472) were the only Ford-branded consumer models to post an increase (the police-only Police Interceptor Utility was up 13.7%).
- Lincoln posted a slight decline of 1.4% to 9,554. A 16.8% increase in MKC sales to 2,284 was offset by declines in the rest of the MKX (-3%), MKT (-43.3%), and Navigator (-31.6%).
- Toyota Motor Sales: 215,224, down 2.1 percent.
- Toyota brand declined by 1.2% to 187,289.
- Prius sales continue to decline, dropping 19.2% to 9,761, while Corolla and Camry also declined (-4.4% to 32,707 and -3.6% to 35,648, respectively), resulting in a 7.3% drop in overall car sales.
- Double-digit growth for RAV4 (+10.3% to 32,027), Highlander (+20.8% to 18,058), and 4Runner (+25.5% to 12,045) contributed to a 15.1% increase in SUV sales despite an 18.6% drop to 9,770 for the outgoing Sienna minivan, which the automaker includes in its SUV section.
- Truck sales declined by 5.8%, with Tacoma dropping by 5.4% to 16,728 and Tundra by 6.4% to 9,358.
- 86 Coupe increased by 5.5% to 705.
- Lexus sales declined by 7.5% to 27,935.
- Lexus car sales fell by 28.2%, with all models posting sharp declines ranging from a 51.6% drop for the GS to 737 to a 13.5% slide for the CT to 841.
- Lexus SUV sales increased by 9.5%, lead by the NX (+25% to 5,619) and GX (+31% to 2,569) while perennial leader RX dropped by 2.1% to 9,445.
- FiatChrysler: 190,254 off 5 percent.
- With sales of the set-for-replacement Compass and Patriot collapsing (-66% to 2,651 for the former, -36% to 5,968), the Jeep brand fell by 11% to 67,983 despite a 22% increase for the Grand Cherokee to 20,374; Wrangler fell by 7% (16,336), Cherokee by 11% (14,589), and Renegade by 9% (8,065).
- Chrysler brand fell by 33% to 16,969. The discontinued 200 fell by 48% while the 300 dropped by 19% to 4,969 and the new Pacifica (9,340) failed to keep pace with the discontinued Town & Country (14,200 in March ‘16).
- Dodge sales increased by 10% to 50,076, lead by the Journey (+100% to 11,858), carry-over Caravan (+19% to 15,602), and Challenger. Notable declines include the Durango (-10% to 6,506) and Charger (-6% to 8,236).
- Ram brand grew by 10% to 51,749. Ram truck sales rose by 6% to 46,384 while ProMaster van sales jumped by 25% to 4,048.
- Fiat declined by 5% to 2,922. Sales of the subcompact 500 rose by 12% to 1,671 while those of the 500X crossover fell by 31% to 726 and the 500L by 80% to 106 (and no, it’s not discontinued). Additionally, 419 124 Spider roadsters let dealer lots.
- Alfa Romeo moved 484 Giulias in the model’s second month of sales alongside 71 4Cs.
- Maserati sales, which FCA does not include in its total, increased by 32% to 1,312.
- Nissan Group: 168,832, up 3.2 percent.
- Nissan brand sales were practically flat, rising by just 0.5% to 150,566.
- Rogue lead a 25.6% increase in Nissan truck and SUV sales, jumping by 42.6% to 39,512.
- Titan sales more than quadrupled, rising by 334.8% to 5,539 while the overdue-for-replacement Frontier dropped by 14.9% to 6,973.
- Nissan car sales dropped by 17%, with sharp drops posted by core products Versa (-24.1% to 12,336), Sentra (-16.2% to 21,960, and Altima (-18.2% to 28,511).
- Infiniti sales increased by 32.6% to 18,266.
- Q50 sales fell by 32% to 3,800 but were offset by a full sales month of the Q60 (1,829), which was just launching last year. Q70 sales also jumped, rising by 85.8% to 1,072.
- The new QX30 added 2,960 units to Infiniti’s SUV total, which also saw strong growth for the QX50 (+14.0% to 1,724), QX70 (+62.9% to 1,077), and QX80 (+41.3% to 1,983).
- American Honda, 137,227 off 0.7 percent.
- Honda brand sales were up 1.8% to 125,531. Strong performance of the CR-V (+23% to 32,872) and HR-V (+19.6% to 7,653) crossovers offset slowdowns for the Accord (-12.1% to 26,824), Civic (-4.1% to 31,520), Pilot (-6.1% to 9,945), and Odyssey (-31.2% to 7,727).
- Acura sales fell by 21.2% to 11,696. MDX grew slightly, lifting by 1.3% to 4,141 while the rest of the lineup declined. ILX dropped 47% to 824, TLX dropped 25.3% to 2,815, and RLX dropped 15.4% to 110.
- A total of 37 NSX supercars found new garages.
- Hyundai: 67,510, down 8.0% percent.
- Hyundai brand was down 10.4% due to a sharp decrease in car sales.
- Elantra and Sonata practically traded places; the former grew by 43.2% to 25,063 while the latter fell by 46.6% to 15,357. Similar drops were posted by the Accent (-44.8% to 4,349) and Veloster (-40.8% to 1,386).
- In keeping with macro trends, Santa Fe (+74.9% to 11,446) and Tucson crossovers (+14.8% 8,85) both posted strong results.
- Genesis brand sold 1,755 vehicles — 1,347 G80s and 408 G90s.
- Subaru: 54,871 up 11.3 percent.
- Crossover-heavy Subaru had another strong month, with Forester (+10.6% to 15,803) and Outback (+12.7% to 15,909) both posting double-digit gains while the soon-to-be-replaced Crosstrek rose by 2.1% to 7,120.
- The new Impreza is looking popular, with sales jumping 47.4% to 7,653 while Legacy declined by 11.8% to 4,897.
- 439 BRZs went home for a total of 1,114 Toyobarus sold.
- Kia: 49,429 off 15.2% percent.
- March was a rough month for Kia, which saw every model save the all-new Niro decline — and all but the Forte (-1.1% to 10,289) dropping by double-digits.
- Among volume leaders, Optima dropped by 13% to 10,204, Sportage by 18.3% to 5,560, Sorento by 21.7% to 7,751, and Soul by 30% to 8,426.
- BMW Group: 36,002, up 3.5 percent.
- BMW brand was up 3.3% to 31,015, driven by 30.8% growth in demand for its SUVs.
- X3 jumped by 42.9% to 6,395 while X5 rose by 35.4% to 4,896.
- 3% drop in passenger car demand was led by a 29.4% decline in 4 Series sales (down to 3,324). The 2 Series (-38.2% to 993) and X1 (7.9% to 2,896) were the other volume offerings to decline sharply.
- Mini sales increased by 4.7% to 4,987 following the strong sales of the new convertible (741 units, up from 4 in 2016).
- Mercedes-Benz USA: 32,352, up 2.0 percent.
- Mercedes-Benz car and SUV sales were 29,092, up 3.3%.
- Growth driven by C-Class (+20.5% to 8,021), E-Class (+14.5% to 4,690), and GLS-Class (+242.4% to 2,938).
- The smallest Benzes all fell in popularity, with the CLA dropping by 51.9% to 1,079, the GLA by 22.3% to 1,714, and GLC by 35.8% to 3,126.
- Van sales totaled 2,871, a 6.5% drop.
- 389 smart cars went home, 18.8% fewer than last year.
- Volkswagen: 27,635 up 2.7 percent.
- Dieselgate? What dieselgate? The Golf lineup grew by 41.7% to 6,369 thanks to the popularity of the Golf Sportwagen (+154.2% to 2,461) and e-golf (+297.7% to 342). Jetta sales dropped by 7.4% to 9,700, however.
- Tiguan (-7.1% to 3,270) and Touareg (-19.5% to 317) both declined, continuing to highlight the brand’s challenges in the fast-growing segment. The Atlas can’t come soon enough for VW’s US management.
- Mazda: 24,549, up 4.9% percent.
- Declines throughout the lineup were offset by the addition of the CX-9, which sold 2,550 units versus just 117 last year.
- Volume leaders CX-5 and Mazda3 decreased by 5.5% to 8,470 and 2.3% to 7,137, respectively.
- Mazda sold 1,345 Miatas (up 23.4%); combined with the Fiat 124, that makes a total of 1,764 small roadsters sold.
- Audi: 18,705, up 2.0 percent.
- Growth driven by a 20.1% increase in A4 sales to 3,876, 17.5% increase for Q5 (4,382), and 20.8% increase for Q3 (1,818)
- A5 declined by 14% to 675 while A3 declined by 31.2% to 1,954
- Jaguar/Land Rover: 12,918 up 19 percent.
- Jaguar brand sales totaled 4,953, up 132%, lead by the F-Pace, which accounted for 2,187 units, while the XE accounted for 1,336 vehicles.
- Land Rover sales dropped by 9% to 7,965. Range Rover sales were up 11% to 1,991 while Range Rover Evoque posted a 111% increase with 1,818 units moved.
- Mitsubishi: 11,766, up 6.2 percent.
- Outlander sales nearly doubled, growing 96.4% to 4,235
- Mirage and Lancer dropped by 19% and 21%, respectively, while Outlander Sport declined by 6.9%
- Volvo: 5,356, down 21.9 percent.
- XC90 supply shortage continues to drag down Volvo’s performance
- Excluding XC90, sales are up 4.5%
- Porsche: 4,479, up 3,6 percent.
- Cayenne (down 12.4% to 1,34) and Macan (up 60.5% to 1,802) accounted for 2/3 of sales as Porsche continues to transform into an SUV brand that sells sports cars instead of the other way around.
- 718 dropped by 47% to 337 and 911 dropped by 30.5% to 652.
|Top Five Excluding Trucks, YTD
|1. Nissan Rogue
|101,421
|2. Honda CR-V
|94,057
|3. Toyota Camry
|83,459
|4. Honda Civic
|81,654
|5. Toyota Corolla
|81,434
|Top 5 Crossovers, YTD
|1. Nissan Rogue
|101,421
|2. Honda CR-V
|94,057
|3. Toyota RAV4
|80,533
|4. Ford Escape
|76,338
|5. Chevrolet Equinox
|62,709
|Top 5 Luxury/Premium Brands, YTD
|1. Mercedes-Benz
|79,141
|2. BMW
|71,682
|3. Lexus
|61,845
|4. Audi
|45,647
|5. Infiniti
|43,561
|Top 5 Luxury Midsizers, YTD
|1. BMW 3 Series + 4 Series
|22,717
|2. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
|20,619
|3. Infiniti Q50 + Q60
|13,821
|4. Audi A4 + A5
|9,301
|5. Acura TLX
|7,124
Comments