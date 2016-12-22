Mansory Launched Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wide Body Kit

It’s hard to believe that the Mercedes-Benz G class series has been around for 38 years. The boxy, tall, and top-heavy G-Wagen cuts an iconic stance from Beverly Hills to Bagdad.

To make your $122,400 plus off-roader stand apart from the rest of the pack during mall excursions, Mansory is now offering a wide body kit and a performance boost for the G-Class for those looking to add more muscle to the already beefy Benz.

The kit is made from carbon and carbon fiber bits. It includes fatter fender flares, door skins, and tricked-out bumpers. The latest kit can make the truck look like a Teutonic Tonka.

Owner Kourosh Mansory and his team also want to crank up what’s beneath your carbon fiber hood bits. They tinkered with the AMG G63’s twin-turbo V-8 and added a few choice racing parts. For starters, there’s upgraded engine pistons, connecting rods, bearings, crankshaft, cylinder head, and a complete exhaust set for better sound.

Mansory claims to increase the G63’s 563-horsepower engine to a mad 840 hp. Maximum torque is bumped up from 561 lb-ft of torque to an electronically limited 848 lb-ft of torque. Insane.

Inside, the G gets the usual in-house treatment by Mansory — dashboard, seats, headliner and carpet in leather, Alcantara, and “perfectly manufactured carbon.”

Other optional upgrades include a lightweight hood, roof panel, and rear spoiler with lights. Door handles, rear view mirror, and headlight covers get the treatment. The A-pillar gets paneling in carbon too.

Wheels size can be upgraded from 21 to 23-inch mono-block cast alloy wheels. Mansory will install wider wheel arches to accommodate the tire size increase if desired.

The wide body kit is available for the current G-Class, with versions for the G63, G65, G350, and G500. Prices start at $19,755 and go way up from there.