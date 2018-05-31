Mansory’s Nip, Tuck, and More Buck for the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S

If you want to add some carbon-fiber flair to your 2019 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S, German tuner Mansory already has a new styling kit full of bits available. It’s a surprisingly mild facelift too that also packs a more powerful punch.

AMG’s handcrafted twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine and exhaust has been tweaked and now delivers 650 hp and 627 lb-ft (up from 503 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.)

Also with the electronic limiters removed, Mansory’s C-Class act now has a top speed of 192 mph. The retuned engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Up front, the body kit adds carbon-fiber goodies to the front lip and front splitter. Mirrors and side skirts also receive tasteful treatments.

Around back, a roof spoiler and a truck lid lip are modestly modified and there’s also a new carbon diffuser and stainless steel double exhaust pipe trim with Mansory branding.

Mansory optimized the chassis, lowered the springs by an inch, and added 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels with high performance rubber, too.

Inside gets aluminum pedals, illuminated doorsills, and the embroidered floor mats. As a bonus of the overzealous crowd, Mansory welcomes special and personalized requests if you need more Alcantara or precious wood trim in your life.